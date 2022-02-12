Nation Current Affairs 12 Feb 2022 As hijab row spreads ...
Nation, Current Affairs

As hijab row spreads, senior classes to remain shut in Karnataka till Feb 16

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Feb 12, 2022, 6:57 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2022, 6:57 am IST
BRIMS students, however, were reportedly allowed to take the examination after the intervention of student groups
Students participate in a procession to protest against barring Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in Karnataka, in Kolkata, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP /Bikas Das)
 Students participate in a procession to protest against barring Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in Karnataka, in Kolkata, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP /Bikas Das)

New Delhi: The Karnataka government has postponed the resumption of classes for Standards 11 and 12 and colleges in the state till Wednesday after a fresh row erupted in Bidar after the Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS), a government medical college, on Thursday refused to allow hijab-wearing students to sit for their BSc nursing examination.

The incident took place on Thursday even as the Karnataka High Court was hearing the matter and had asked all sides to maintain restraint till its final order.

 

BRIMS students, however, were reportedly allowed to take the examination after the intervention of student groups. The BRIMS administration denied the allegations. According to Chandrakant Chillargi, director of BRIMS, the students were stopped for a few minutes outside the hall to enable examiners to check their identity cards and to rule out proxy candidates.

He added that the staff on examination duty had only asked the girls to produce their ID cards at the entrance, as it was difficult to recognise students if their faces were covered.

 

Referring to a video clip that was shared on social media, he said the examination hall in-charge was asking outsiders who had accompanied the girls to leave the campus, which does not violate any rule.

Amid this row, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said there were instances of women refusing to wear the veil in the history of Islam.

...
Tags: karnataka hijab row, bidar institute of medical sciences (bims)
Location: India, Karnataka


Horoscope 12 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The minister said AP state is a leader in agricultural, horticulture, dairy and seafood production and the second in freshwater fish production. — Twitter

AP Pavilion in EXPO 2020-Dubai inaugurated

The Guru Moudhyami (Moodham) will start on February 20 and end on March 23. Marriages and other auspicious events will not be performed during Moodham as it is seen as inauspicious. — PTI

Mad rush for marriages in Maagha maasam with auspicious muhurats

It was only recently that the state government appointed the Srisailam Temple Trust Board with R Chakrapani Reddy as its chairman. (DC)

HC halts Srisailam temple trust board oath-taking

AP witnessed 63,570 incidents of forest fires, burning 45,512 hectares in the last five years -- between 2017 and 2021. — Twitter

AP sees 131 forest fires in 48.21ha in last three months



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Active surveillance of Zika virus needed to prevent future outbreaks: ICMR-NIV study

Last year, India reported Zika virus cases in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)

Karnataka bans clothes that disturb harmony, public order in education institutions

While the Congress leaders backed Hijab, the BJP said it will not allow 'Talibanisation' of education institutions. (Representational Image/ DC File)

India reports single-day rise of over 67,000 Covid cases, active cases below 10 lakh

A father holds her daughter while a health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

China, Pakistan warned: Don't meddle over J&K, India's affairs

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (AFP)

'That's my right': Speaker Om Birla schools Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Parliament during ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->