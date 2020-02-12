Nation Current Affairs 12 Feb 2020 TRS, YSRC expect mor ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TRS, YSRC expect more support from Centre now

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Feb 12, 2020, 5:21 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2020, 5:21 am IST
The common point within TRS and YSRC is that both are against Congress.
Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and K. Chandrashekar Rao.
 Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Hyderabad: Ruling party circles in both Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh are happy with the Delhi Assembly results for a simple reason.

Leaders of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in TS and the YSR Congress (YSRC) in AP feel with defeats in one state after another, the Bharatiya Janata Party will have to depend on regional parties in the coming days. Such an eventuality will be much more in the south, where, except in Karnataka, the BJP is in a very weak position to win seats on its own. It will be very difficult for the saffron party to occupy even the second place in most constituencies of the Telugu states, because the TRS and YSRC are in a very strong position.

 

The main Opposition in Telangana state is the Congress, while in AP it is the Telugu Desam. Both the parties are facing difficulties. The BJP will thus have to depend, directly or indirectly, on TRS in Telangana and on YSRC in Andhra Pradesh. AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is maintaining good relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

Comparatively, however, TS Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has certain differences with the BJP after he became the CM for the second time.

The common point within TRS and YSRC is that both are against Congress. While the BJP is strong in northern India, it is not the case when it comes to south. Even in the north, BJP has lost power in some states and has been unable to defeat ruling parties in other states. In the next eight months, West Bengal, Bihar and Tamil Nadu are scheduled to go for assembly elections. BJP has no chance of coming to power on its own in these three states. By the next Lok Sabha elections, BJP will complete its 10 years in power at the centre and it will face the anti-incumbency factor. In both Telugu states, there are 42 Lok Sabha seats. As per the prevailing political situation, TRS and YSRC are likely to win majority of the LS seats. Thus, if BJP or NDA do not get majority on their own to form the government, TRS and YSRC will play a crucial role. In Telangana, if TRS gets defeated, the beneficiary will be Congress. In AP, if YSRC is defeated, the beneficiary is Telugu Desam.

The Congress will not support BJP and it has no confidence in TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu going by past history. When BJP has no chances of winning majorly in the two Telugu states, naturally, it would want to

ally with TRS in Telangana and YSRC in AP. TRS and YSRC leaders hope that keeping all these issues in mind, the central government headed by BJP may change its attitude towards the two states. Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are thus expecting to benefit from central largesse, including resolving of several pending issues, apart from financial assistance.

...
Tags: trs, ysrc
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The government gets verified details of land holdings, villages, bank related details and Aadhaar card number of the beneficiaries from the concerned states.

PM-Kisan disburses just 53 per cent of allocated funds

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal offers cake to his wife Sunita Kejriwal as they celebrate her birthday, at the party headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Lord Hanuman blessed us, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia celebrates along with his supporters after winning from the Patpadganj Assembly seat, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

8 AAP turncoats, 1 of BJP win polls

After the incidents of shooting, a new security check cubicle has come up at the entrance to the tent where the women have now been sitting in protest for 59 days.

Shaheen Bagh: Silent roar of the lambs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Instagram's ‘Unlabel India’ campaign to enable youth to express themselves safely

The campaign builds over the successes of the ‘Unlabel’ content series that was launched last year by Instagram and Yuvaa. (Photo: MediaBrief)
 

Beware: Attackers find new ways to avoid detection when compromising email accounts

Cybercriminals use brand impersonation, social engineering, and phishing to steal login credentials and access an email account.
 

JVC HA-FX65BN earphones review: Active noise-cancelling for a focused workout!

The earbuds are made of premium materials and at each end, there are magnets that can be used for stowage.
 

Jeep Compass 2.0-litre diesel-automatic mileage: Claimed vs real

The Compass diesel-automatic range now starts from Rs 21.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and goes up to Rs 27.6 lakh for the top-spec.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

Content creation platforms that can tap into this demand and empower users from tier II & III to build a sustainable economy for themselves will find their way into the market with ease. 
 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi to BJP: We love AAP ka kaam

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal (centre), accompanied by his wife Sunita, deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other party leaders, offers prayers at the Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place, after the party’s thumping win in the state Assembly election in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

People condemn brutality on Jamia students

People take out a rally condemning police brutality on Jamia students. (Photo: DC)

Kejriwal’s connect with poor gives AAP a sweep

Arvind Kejriwal

Focus should be on people’s welfare: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, chief secretary Somesh Kumar, home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao at the collectors’ meeting on Tuesday.

BJP to rethink Bihar, West Bengal

BJP logo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham