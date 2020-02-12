Techie arrested for using fake Aadhaar card

According to the Miyapur police, K. Ramnaiah, 26, a native of Atmakur mandal in Kurnool district of AP, completed an engineering and came to the city looking for a job.

Hyderabad: An engineering graduate from Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, who bought six mobile phones using a fake Aadhaar card and failed to pay the monthly installments, was arrested by the Miyapur police on Tuesday.

According to the Miyapur police, K. Ramnaiah, 26, a native of Atmakur mandal in Kurnool district of AP, completed an engineering and came to the city looking for a job. He joined a private finance company as a sales in-charge.

He worked with the company for about nine months then quit the job without notice. The company learned that the EMIs for six mobile phones worth Rs 90,000 taken during his tenure were not paid. When police visited the addresses provided when purchasing the mobiles, the details were found fake.

The Miyapur police traced Ramanaiah who confessed to uploading copies of fake Aadhaar cards. He would morphed the numbers of the original cards.