People condemn brutality on Jamia students

Hyderabad: People and students demonstrated on Tuesday, angry at the excessive use of force by the police against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi. Students of Nizamia College here in Hyderabad boycotted classes and staged protests, while students of the MANUU carried out a march on the campus. Police stopped women from protesting at Mehdipatnam.

Unani students of UG and PG courses boycotted classes at the Nizamia Tibbi College in solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia who were beaten up by the Delhi police when they tried to march towards Parliament. The Nizamia students took out a protest march raising slogans against the Delhi police and condemned the police.

Women students said that the Delhi police crossed all limits and brutally attacked even women, hitting them on their private parts and chests. We never dreamed of such an India where citizens are treated as if they are enemies of the country by their own police, said many of the students. They want to know why students should be deprived of their constitutional right to protest democratically.

They said the whole world has seen the two faces of the Delhi police. They were silent spectators when a gunman fired on the students, but the same cops acted tyrannically towards peaceful protesters, unmindful of the law. They said those who gave us the slogan ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao are now hitting girls and women. The students are demanding stern action against the police who indulged in this abuse of power.

MANUU students carried out a march in solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia. Mudassir Ahmed, a research scholar, said, “We are not seeking liberty from the rule or power of a democratically elected government. We are seeking liberty and independence from economic crisis, starvation, unemployment and injustice”.