Nation Current Affairs 12 Feb 2020 Lord Hanuman blessed ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lord Hanuman blessed us, says Arvind Kejriwal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHASKAR HARI SHARMA
Published Feb 12, 2020, 5:39 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2020, 5:39 am IST
Overjoyed by its outsized victory, AAP supporters held Tricolour, raised slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal offers cake to his wife Sunita Kejriwal as they celebrate her birthday, at the party headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal offers cake to his wife Sunita Kejriwal as they celebrate her birthday, at the party headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Donning Aam Admi Party’s signature cap, hundreds of AAP volunteers and supporters turned up the heat at the party headquarters at DDU Marg on Tuesday as they danced on the party’s campaign song “Lage Raho Kejriwal” while celebrating the landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly polls.

As the trends showed the party was set for a massive victory for the second consecutive time, a wave of AAP workers chanting slogans ‘Ache Beetenge Panch Saal- Lage Raho Kejriwal thronged the party headquarters carrying blue and white balloons, placards, masks and giant cut-outs of their leader Arvind Kejriwal.

 

The AAP national convener and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked the party volunteers not to burst firecrackers during celebrations to prevent air pollution. As the party’s tally went up, AAP supporters hugged each other, played with gulal and offered “ladoos” amid a surcharged atmosphere. Several supporters draped themselves in the Tricolour and flashed victory signs as the giant screen showed the party's surge. The party workers interpreted the AAP show as the victory of development works.

Overjoyed by its outsized victory, the party supporters holding Tricolour raised slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram.” “Delhi bach gayi (Delhi is saved),” said Jitin Singh, an engineer and a volunteer. “We have barely slept in the last few months. I can't tell you how happy we are. It has sent a very strong message that only development work talks, nothing else,” he said.

The stage, set up on the roof of the party office was decorated with balloons and flowers, from where Mr Kejriwal along with his family and senior leaders addressed the workers. Some AAP workers got emotional and tears rolled down from their eyes when Mr Kejriwal said: “I love you. It is a victory of the people of Delhi who considered me their son... Lord Hanuman has blessed us. May god give us more strength to serve people of Delhi.”

Mr Kejriwal who was accompanied by his political strategist Prashant Kishor and senior party leaders Gopal Rai and Sanjay Singh restricted themselves until the party crossed the majority mark.  A staunch AAP supporter dressed up his three-year-old son as Chota Kejriwal. In 2015, his daughter too had dressed up as the Delhi CM.

Another jubilant party worker, Suman Kumar said: "We knew it. We have changed the politics of this country. Now it is Delhi, next is India. Our clear majority sends a message that doing Hindu-Muslim politics will not work anymore."

Holding a placard which reads “2024, we are coming” a party worker said, now our target is 2024. We wont take rest until then. "Hindustan jeeta hai (India has won). I want to thank the two crore people of Delhi for making the son of Delhi victorious," senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said.

“People of Delhi have showed the way to the country that only development works will take it forward and not Hindu-Muslim politics. All kind of divisive politics has been rejected by the people of Delhi and we will win 70 out of 70 seats,” said Sushil Gupta, AAP Rajya Sabha MP.

Tags: aap, delhi assembly polls, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The government gets verified details of land holdings, villages, bank related details and Aadhaar card number of the beneficiaries from the concerned states.

PM-Kisan disburses just 53 per cent of allocated funds

Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia celebrates along with his supporters after winning from the Patpadganj Assembly seat, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

8 AAP turncoats, 1 of BJP win polls

After the incidents of shooting, a new security check cubicle has come up at the entrance to the tent where the women have now been sitting in protest for 59 days.

Shaheen Bagh: Silent roar of the lambs

It may be recalled that the European Parliament had recently postponed until March a vote on a joint motion criticising India’s CAA and also the revoking of Article 370 at Brussels.

German envoy part of team to Visit J&K



More From Current Affairs

Delhi to BJP: We love AAP ka kaam

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal (centre), accompanied by his wife Sunita, deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other party leaders, offers prayers at the Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place, after the party’s thumping win in the state Assembly election in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

People condemn brutality on Jamia students

People take out a rally condemning police brutality on Jamia students. (Photo: DC)

Kejriwal’s connect with poor gives AAP a sweep

Arvind Kejriwal

Focus should be on people’s welfare: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, chief secretary Somesh Kumar, home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao at the collectors’ meeting on Tuesday.

PM-Kisan disburses just 53 per cent of allocated funds

The government gets verified details of land holdings, villages, bank related details and Aadhaar card number of the beneficiaries from the concerned states.
