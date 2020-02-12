Lord Hanuman blessed us, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal offers cake to his wife Sunita Kejriwal as they celebrate her birthday, at the party headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Donning Aam Admi Party’s signature cap, hundreds of AAP volunteers and supporters turned up the heat at the party headquarters at DDU Marg on Tuesday as they danced on the party’s campaign song “Lage Raho Kejriwal” while celebrating the landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly polls.

As the trends showed the party was set for a massive victory for the second consecutive time, a wave of AAP workers chanting slogans ‘Ache Beetenge Panch Saal- Lage Raho Kejriwal thronged the party headquarters carrying blue and white balloons, placards, masks and giant cut-outs of their leader Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP national convener and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked the party volunteers not to burst firecrackers during celebrations to prevent air pollution. As the party’s tally went up, AAP supporters hugged each other, played with gulal and offered “ladoos” amid a surcharged atmosphere. Several supporters draped themselves in the Tricolour and flashed victory signs as the giant screen showed the party's surge. The party workers interpreted the AAP show as the victory of development works.

Overjoyed by its outsized victory, the party supporters holding Tricolour raised slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram.” “Delhi bach gayi (Delhi is saved),” said Jitin Singh, an engineer and a volunteer. “We have barely slept in the last few months. I can't tell you how happy we are. It has sent a very strong message that only development work talks, nothing else,” he said.

The stage, set up on the roof of the party office was decorated with balloons and flowers, from where Mr Kejriwal along with his family and senior leaders addressed the workers. Some AAP workers got emotional and tears rolled down from their eyes when Mr Kejriwal said: “I love you. It is a victory of the people of Delhi who considered me their son... Lord Hanuman has blessed us. May god give us more strength to serve people of Delhi.”

Mr Kejriwal who was accompanied by his political strategist Prashant Kishor and senior party leaders Gopal Rai and Sanjay Singh restricted themselves until the party crossed the majority mark. A staunch AAP supporter dressed up his three-year-old son as Chota Kejriwal. In 2015, his daughter too had dressed up as the Delhi CM.

Another jubilant party worker, Suman Kumar said: "We knew it. We have changed the politics of this country. Now it is Delhi, next is India. Our clear majority sends a message that doing Hindu-Muslim politics will not work anymore."

Holding a placard which reads “2024, we are coming” a party worker said, now our target is 2024. We wont take rest until then. "Hindustan jeeta hai (India has won). I want to thank the two crore people of Delhi for making the son of Delhi victorious," senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said.

“People of Delhi have showed the way to the country that only development works will take it forward and not Hindu-Muslim politics. All kind of divisive politics has been rejected by the people of Delhi and we will win 70 out of 70 seats,” said Sushil Gupta, AAP Rajya Sabha MP.