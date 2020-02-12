German envoy part of team to Visit J&K

It may be recalled that the European Parliament had recently postponed until March a vote on a joint motion criticising India’s CAA and also the revoking of Article 370 at Brussels.

New Delhi: German ambassador Walter J. Lindner will be part of the second batch of foreign envoys who will visit Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) this week on the trip organised by the Indian government, sources have confirmed. With more envoys from European Union (EU)-member nations also likely to be part of the group, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to the Belgian capital Brussels next month for the 15th India-EU Summit seems to be on track. The participation of European envoys in the visit to J&K is being seen a positive indication for New Delhi.

It may be recalled that the European Parliament had recently postponed until March a vote on a joint motion criticising India’s CAA and also the revoking of Article 370 at Brussels.