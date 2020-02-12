Electric wires pose threat to stray tiger

Forest officials measure the pugmark of the tiger that has strayed into the forest of Adilabad. (Photo: DC)

Adilabad: The tiger from the Thippeshwar reserve in Maharashtra, which has strayed into the forests of Adilabad, is facing a threat to its life from the live electric wires strung by farmers to protect their chana (gram) and maize crops from wild boars.

It may be recalled that on February 10, an incident of a tiger being killed was reported in Gollaghat-Thamsi of Bheempur mandal in the Adilabad.

Tigers are straying into the Adilabad forests due to the high density of the tiger population in the Thippeshwar reserve.

The latest tiger to have migrated is moving in Tamsi, Bheempur and Bajharhathnoor mandals. Locals said the tiger had killed a cow.

The tiger is also moving in Tamsi, Bheempur and Bajharhathnoor mandals and villagers say that he went into the nearby forests after killing a cow.

An Adilabad forest officer said that the tiger had strayed recently into the forests of Bheempur mandal, crossing the river Penganga. It is said that the tiger has travelled some 70 km to reach the Bajharhathnoor forest area overnight.

An RTC bus driver stopped his bus when he spotted the tiger crossing the road near Gollaghat-Tamsi village on February 10.

Local farmers who cultivate maize and chana in their fields have to deal with wild boars eating the crop and to prevent this put up live electric wire fencing around the standing crops. The live wire fence could well threaten the tiger if it accidentally came into contact with it.

Forest officers must create awareness among the villagers of the danger of live electric wires to tigers moving in the area.