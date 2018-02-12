search on deccanchronicle.com
Narendra Modi to address students on exam stress

Published Feb 12, 2018, 1:41 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2018, 2:00 am IST
Students have been asked to send in their questions for the PM through the website innovate.mygov.in for any queries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address students across the country on February 16 on how to deal with exam stress through a television show. 

The commissioner and director of school education G. Kishan has instructed all the DEOs to make necessary arrangements for the students to watch the program. 

 

The program will be aired on All India Radio Wave, All India radio FM, MHRD Youtube channels, Doordarshan, Facebook Live, MHRD Swayamprabha Channels. Students have been asked to send in their questions for the PM through the website innovate.mygov.in for any queries.

