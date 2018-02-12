search on deccanchronicle.com
More farmers in Telangana turn to exotic crop cultivation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MAHESH AVADHUTHA
Published Feb 12, 2018, 12:48 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2018, 6:45 am IST
Gerbera farming being done at a poly house.
HYDERABAD: From hardly anything three years ago, the cultivation of exotic crops (flowers and vegetables) has picked up drastically in Telangana in the last three-odd years. So much so that Telangana does not have to depend on neighbouring of Karnataka and Maharashtra for flowers anymore.  Event and function organisers, stage decorators, florists and vendors buy locally-grown flower varieties like Orchids, Carnation, Gerbera, Chrysanthemum, and Marigold in large quantities, while leading star hotels and restaurants lap up exotic vegetables —red capsicum, yellow capsicum, red cabbage to jazz up their food.

Earlier, traders had to get these varieties from Karnataka, Maharashtra and even North Eastern states to meet the city demand. Some time ago, the state felt the need to incentivise cultivation on its own soil. Since then, the administration has been extending financial and technical support to farmers in Telangana who went in for poly house (controlled conditions) farming. Now, the state’s farmers growing exotic crop varieties for the last three years and evidently traders and hoteliers buying them are a happy lot.

 

Floral decoration transforms an ordinary looking venue into a beautiful site. At most weddings, flowers are used to decorate the mandap, background of the dais, the entrance and the likes. Rakesh Vanamala of Creative Events said that procuring exotic flowers for stage decorations has become a lot easier now compared to a few years ago. “Earlier Begum Bazaar was the only market for these varieties. Now, locally-grown exotic varieties are sold fresh in Gudimalkapur as well as Begum Bazaar markets,” he said.

Ashok Hemrajani, vice-president of Hotels and Restaurants Association of TS state (HRATS), which comprises star hotels and top restaurants of the city, said that exotic vegetables are a must for hotels. “We require fresh vegetables like coloured capsicum, red cabbage etc. Plating and presentation add to the visual appeal. It is central to keep guests happy while they experience the restaurant. These days, it’s not just good food and service that matter, presentation is equally important. For this, exotic vegetables are a must,” he said.

L. Venkataram Reddy, director of horticulture department, said that incentives for poly house farming have led to widespread cultivation of exotic crop varieties in Telangana. He said that exotic crops are being grown in the Centre of Excellence in Jeedimetla to demonstrate to farmers and to extend technical help on cultivation methods, the yield, financial inputs and returns, market demand etc. The authorities have been encouraging farmers to go in for exotic varieties since these bring better returns in the market.

