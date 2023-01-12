  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 12 Jan 2023 PM Modi to launch &# ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi to launch 'Voice of Global South' today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Jan 12, 2023, 7:03 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2023, 7:03 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the two-day special virtual summit titled “Voice of Global South Summit” with the participation of over 120 developing nations. The list of participating nations has not yet been officially released by New Delhi, it is learnt no member of the powerful G-20 group (of which India is now the president), including China, has been invited as New Delhi’s reasoning is that “India’s ongoing presidency of the G-20 provides a special and strong opportunity for those countries that are not part of the G-20 process to share their ideas and expectations from the G-20”. It is not clear if any invitation has been extended to Pakistan.

Several heads of state/government and senior ministers of developing nations in Asia, Africa and Latin America are expected to participate. The move will vastly help India give a voice to the developing world ahead of the G-20 summit to be held under India’s presidency in September in New Delhi. The summit will also include a session on “suggestions for India’s G-20 presidency”. Mr Modi will participate in the inaugural and concluding sessions of the summit.

The theme of the summit would be “Unity of Voice, Unity of Purpose”. Foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra had said last week that the objective of the summit would be to share the perspectives and priorities of countries of the Global South (developing nations) on a common platform for “deliberations, ideas and solutions”. He added that the summit was inspired by Mr Modi’s vision of “Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas” (inclusivity, development, confidence and efforts of all) and India’s philosophy of “Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam” (the world is one family).

The summit will comprise 10 sessions, of which two will be of the heads of state/government level while eight will be at the ministerial level. Each session is expected to witness the participation of leaders/ministers from 10 to 20 countries. Mr Modi will host both the inaugural session on Thursday and the concluding session on Friday. The theme of the inaugural leaders’ session is “Voice of Global South -- for Human-Centric Development” and that of the concluding leaders’ session is "Unity of Voice -- Unity of Purpose”.

The summit is expected to discuss issues such as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis on rising prices and shortages of food, fertilisers and fuel being faced by the developing world. It will also discuss issues of climate change, climate finance and climate technology. The summit will also discuss the increasing burden of debt and inflation on the developing nations.

The first day of the summit on Thursday will comprise four ministerial sessions, including a finance ministers’ session on “Financing People-Centric Development”, an environment ministers’ session on balancing growth with an environment-friendly lifestyle, and a foreign ministers’ session on priorities of the Global South.  The second and last day of the summit on Friday will see six ministerial sessions, including an energy ministers’ session on “Energy Security and Development -- Roadmap to Prosperity”, a health ministers’ session on “Cooperation to Build Resilient Healthcare Systems”, and an education ministers’ session on “Human Resources Development and Capacity Building”, a commerce & trade ministers’ session on “Developing Synergies in the Global South -- Trade, Technology, Tourism and Resources”, and another foreign ministers’ session on “G-20: Suggestions for India’s Presidency”.

...
Tags: narendra modi, g20 presidency narendra modi, voice of global south summit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

G20 Presidency apt opportunity to showcase India's health innovations: Experts
India assumes G20 presidency; PM calls for "mindset shift"
PM chairs key all-party meet to strategise 2023 G20 summit, several CMs in attendance

Latest From Nation

Farmers had gone on to agitate for a week demanding that the state government cancel the collector’s transfer. Santhi Kumari herself intervened and requested them to withdraw their protest. — Twitter

Adilabad recalls CS Santhi Kumari being its collector

Police said that around 2:30 am on Wednesday, the two men waylaid the victim, Santosh, at Attapur while he was heading home and robbed him at knifepoint.––Representational Image

Man robbed at knifepoint in Attapur

The Yatra will lend ears to the problem faced by the common man. We started this Yatra in Belagavi district- the place where Gandhiji had presided over the Congress Session in 1924 and vowed to oust the British from the country. This marks the beginning of our fight, Shivakumar said. — Twitter

Congress' Praja Dhwani Yatra kicks off in Karnataka

The seventh Vani Foundation Distinguished Translator Award for the year 2023 will be presented to Daisy Rockwell (AP)

Daisy Rockwell to receive Vani Foundation Distinguished Translator Award



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Karnataka's Hubbali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Joshimath could be on razor's edge

A collapsed part of a house due to landslides at Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Saturday, Jan. 7 , 2023.––PTI File Photo

Emergency landing after bomb threat: Nothing suspicious found on Moscow-Goa flight

The search has been completed and nothing suspicious was found, said Jamnagar Collector Sourabh Pardhi (ANI)

More houses develop cracks in Joshimath: Demolition of damaged buildings begins today

Cracks appear at a house by the gradual

SC to hear pleas challenging constitutional validity of sedition law

Supreme Court (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->