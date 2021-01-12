Three AP capitals a reality within 4–5 months: Sajjala

YSR Congress government is likely to achieve its plan of having three capitals – Executive, Legislative and Judiciary – in the next four to five months. (Image: Social Media)

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress government is likely to achieve its plan of having three capitals – Executive, Legislative and Judiciary – in the next four to five months, advisor to government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy stated on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here, he said all necessary steps for decentralisation of administration have been taken. He warned that the government will take firm action against those trying to create differences within the society in the name of religion and caste. In this regard, he went on to accuse TD leaders of trying to divert people’s attention through such acts.

Ramakrishna Reddy pointed out that the government has constituted an SIT to investigate demolition of temples and has already achieved some success. He alleged that the election schedule issued for local body polls by SEC is part of a plan to divert attention of people from the Amma Vodi initiative.

He said, “Like never before in any state, 31 lakh house sites are being given to homeless poor, leading to a festive atmosphere in the state. Unable to digest this good deed, the opposition has resorted to creating differences between people through vandalising of temples. Religion is a personal matter, which should not be used for politics,” he underlined

The advisor to government pointed out that even the High Court has prioritised the vaccination programme, while the opposition is still harping on local body polls “with the help of State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, who had earlier postponed elections citing Covid-19 pandemic. “Now, the same SEC wants elections to be held, though the pandemic is continuing,” he pointed out.