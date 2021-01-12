Nation Current Affairs 12 Jan 2021 CM KCR prepares Tela ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM KCR prepares Telangana after talk with PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 12, 2021, 1:05 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2021, 1:05 am IST
The Chief Minister said a committee headed by Chief Secretary will monitor the entire exercise
KCR said before the vaccination process starts, officials must put in place each step needed to be taken promptly in case any of the vaccine recipients show an adverse reaction. A separate room with doctors and medicines must be ready at each vaccination centre to deal with such cases.(Photo:@TelanganaCMO)
 KCR said before the vaccination process starts, officials must put in place each step needed to be taken promptly in case any of the vaccine recipients show an adverse reaction. A separate room with doctors and medicines must be ready at each vaccination centre to deal with such cases.(Photo:@TelanganaCMO)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered that the entire state government machinery be fully geared up for successfully implementing the Covid-19 vaccination drive starting from January 16 in Telangana as well as the country.

Addressing a meeting of district collectors, senior officials of various departments and ministers at Pragati Bhavan on Monday, the CM took stock of the entire situation. Subsequently, he participated in the video conference on Covid-19 vaccination drive addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

KCR said before the vaccination process starts, officials must put in place each step needed to be taken promptly in case any of the vaccine recipients show an adverse reaction. A separate room with doctors and medicines must be ready at each vaccination centre to deal with such cases.

The Chief Minister said a committee headed by Chief Secretary will monitor the entire exercise. He wanted all MLAs, MLCs, MPs, ZPTCs, MPPs, and ministers to actively involve themselves in the vaccination drive. Arrangements are already in place for administering the vaccine at 1,213 centres in the state, which include the Primary Health Centres (PHCs). There are 866 cold chain points for storing and transportation Coronavirus vaccines.

 

Government of India has already decided that Covishield vaccine from Serum Institute of India and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech will be first given to Asha workers, staff at Anganwadis, and health, police and sanitary personnel, apart from others who are in the frontline during Phase I of the vaccination drive. Subsequently, those over 50 years will be vaccinated.

It will be responsibility of police officials to ensure their personnel are vaccinated. Sarpanches and village secretaries will be responsible in making the vaccination drive a success at the village level, the CM said.

 

...
Tags: vaccination in telangana, kcr meeting with modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Budget schools, while welcoming the decision, are worried about the hike in expenses for sanitization procedures. — PTI

Back to school: Announcement receives mixed responses in TS

It is important to keep all schools and colleges ready by January 25, both for classes to resume as well as for ministers to visit the welfare hostels, says KCR.— Representational image: DC

Telangana high schools, colleges to reopen from February 1

The Judge stated that the SEC issued the order for conduct of gram panchayat polls without holding proper consultations with the state government even as the Supreme Court had directed the SEC earlier to do so. The court opined that the impugned decision of the SEC was violative of Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution. (Representational Photo)

Andhra Pradesh High Court suspends gram panchayat polls

Jagan said the government is also introducing computer literacy courses from Class 8 to allow poor students to compete with the children from the affluent families. (DC Photo)

Andhra Pradesh CM offers option to choose laptops to Amma Vodi beneficiaries



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh SEC sacks its JD for breach of code, indiscipline

The SEC has invoked plenary powers vested within it under Article 243 K, read with Article 324 of Constitution of India, to summarily discharge its joint director from service of the Election Commission for safeguarding the integrity of ongoing election process in the state.

Supreme Court hints at stay on 3 farm laws

The court is likely to pronounce orders on Tuesday on issues related to the farm laws and the farmers’ protests at Delhi’s borders and may take a call on setting up a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India to find ways to resolve the impasse. (Photo:AFP)

Mock drill held at three places for Covid vaccine rollout in Hyderabad

To follow the vaccination protocols, as many as 10,000 healthcare workers have been trained in the state (Image:AFP)

Ten newborn babies die in Maharashtra hospital fire

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh interacts with staff members, at Bhandara General Hospital in Bhandara district, Saturday. January. 9, 2021. (PTI)

SC upholds environmental clearance, government notification on Central Vista project

The Central Vista project design (Image: HCP Designs)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham