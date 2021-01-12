CM KCR prepares Telangana after talk with PM Modi

KCR said before the vaccination process starts, officials must put in place each step needed to be taken promptly in case any of the vaccine recipients show an adverse reaction. A separate room with doctors and medicines must be ready at each vaccination centre to deal with such cases.(Photo:@TelanganaCMO)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered that the entire state government machinery be fully geared up for successfully implementing the Covid-19 vaccination drive starting from January 16 in Telangana as well as the country.

Addressing a meeting of district collectors, senior officials of various departments and ministers at Pragati Bhavan on Monday, the CM took stock of the entire situation. Subsequently, he participated in the video conference on Covid-19 vaccination drive addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

KCR said before the vaccination process starts, officials must put in place each step needed to be taken promptly in case any of the vaccine recipients show an adverse reaction. A separate room with doctors and medicines must be ready at each vaccination centre to deal with such cases.

The Chief Minister said a committee headed by Chief Secretary will monitor the entire exercise. He wanted all MLAs, MLCs, MPs, ZPTCs, MPPs, and ministers to actively involve themselves in the vaccination drive. Arrangements are already in place for administering the vaccine at 1,213 centres in the state, which include the Primary Health Centres (PHCs). There are 866 cold chain points for storing and transportation Coronavirus vaccines.

Government of India has already decided that Covishield vaccine from Serum Institute of India and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech will be first given to Asha workers, staff at Anganwadis, and health, police and sanitary personnel, apart from others who are in the frontline during Phase I of the vaccination drive. Subsequently, those over 50 years will be vaccinated.

It will be responsibility of police officials to ensure their personnel are vaccinated. Sarpanches and village secretaries will be responsible in making the vaccination drive a success at the village level, the CM said.