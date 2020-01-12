Nation Current Affairs 12 Jan 2020 Vijayawada: Woman fr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Vijayawada: Woman fractures leg during stir

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 12, 2020, 2:04 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2020, 2:04 am IST
Protestors continued their agitation inside the private premises even as police used a drone to film them.
Police beat up a farmer protesting the capital relocation in Mandadam, Guntur (Photo: C. NARAYANA RAO)
 Police beat up a farmer protesting the capital relocation in Mandadam, Guntur (Photo: C. NARAYANA RAO)

VIJAYAWADA: Protesters against relocation of the capital from Amaravati staged a flash rally at Mandalam on Saturday, taking the police by surprise. As the agitating farmers came on to the road shouting slogans “Jai Amaravati, Save AP and CM down down,” security forces lathi-charged mildly. Two women were reportedly injured, with one of them hospitalised for fracturing her leg.

Earlier, police contingents conducted a flag march in Velagapudi, Mandadam and adjoining areas, while announcing restrictions under Section 144. Police denied permission to pro-Amaravati farmers to erect tents on the road at Velagapudi for conducting a protest. As permission was denied, agitators started their protest inside a private building.

 

Protestors continued their agitation inside the private premises even as police used a drone to film them.
Noted Telugu film producer Chalasani Aswini Dutt and other cine personalities visited Mandadam to express their solidarity.

Meanwhile, police blocked access to Karkatta road leading to the residence of Telugu Desam supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu. They also did not allow Naidu’s son Lokesh to move out and join the protestors in Amaravati. TD leaders and cadres, who tried to flock at their party chief’s residence, were dispersed off.

Telugu Desam leaders and protesting farmers claimed restrictions under Cr. P. C. 144 and section 30 could not be imposed as per the latest verdict of the Supreme Court. However, Thullur DSP Srinivas Reddy maintained that the SC verdict was limited to Jammu and Kashmir and they had received no such orders. Thus, restrictions under Cr. P. C. 144 and section 30 of Police Act would remain in force at Amaravati.

Women TD leaders Divya Vani and Vangalapudi Anitha condemned police for attacking women protestors who were peacefully demonstrating in Amaravati on Saturday.

...
Tags: protesters, amaravati, farmers
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

It said the shares of Mr Mohan Guruswamy’s wife have been (deposited) in her demat account and priority services are being provided to the customer.

Pending payments in a month, says co

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Parties to realign for civic elections

K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao, Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet without any officials

In China, there is a link between integrated network electronic warfare and ground warfare. Within the Indian Army, even though there is a doctrine on cyber security, there is little discussion on the merger of electronic warfare with cyber warfare. Discussions are on whether India should adopt a consolidated approach on the same lines.

Pan-India cyber security grid needed



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

5 killed in explosion at gas company in Gujarat

At least five persons were killed and several injured in a blast at an industrial and medical gas manufacturing company in Padra taluka of Gujarat's Vadodara district on Saturday, police said. (Representational Image)

Crowdfunding, grassroot campaigns help sustain CAA movement

Protestors participate in a demonstration against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. PTI photo

Maradu apartment buildings reduced to dust: Watch video

The H20 Holy Faith building was demolished on Saturday morning. (Source: Kerala govt)

Is KCR afraid, questions Uttam Kumar Reddy

Uttam Kumar Reddy.

AP plans sops to woo secretariat staff to Vizag

N. Chandrababu Naidu.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham