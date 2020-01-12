Nation Current Affairs 12 Jan 2020 Kerala govt sacks 43 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala govt sacks 430 doctors for long absence

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GILVESTER ASSARY
Published Jan 12, 2020, 1:49 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2020, 1:49 am IST
The government has decided to terminate the services of 480 staff including 430 doctors working in the state health department: KK Shailaja.
K.K. Shailaja
 K.K. Shailaja

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Government has decided to sack 430 doctors for unauthorised absence from service. The doctors include 43, who had completed probation and 377 who are currently on probation.

Despite opportunity given by the authorities twice in the past, the doctors facing action did not respond, forcing the government to initiate steps to terminate their services.

 

Health minister K.K. Shailaja tweeted, “The government has decided to terminate the services of 480 staff including 430 doctors working in the state health department.”

The health department had no other option but to crack the whip. The officials said the possibility of these doctors returning to government services are  remote, since most of them may have already taken up assignments in the private sector or may have gone abroad in search of greener pastures.  

According to an earlier statistics given out by the government, as many as 384 doctors had gone on unauthorised leave since 1993 and majority of them were from Idukki, Palakkad Wayanad, Kasargod and Kannur. The department has been slapping show cause notices on these doctors, and in most cases the reply given by them are found to be unsatisfactory.

Office bearers of Kerala Government Medical Officers Association said not many doctors were willing to join the Government health services or continue in it, because of the unattractive pay scales.

Of the sanctioned strength of 4,000 doctors in government health department, nearly 1,000 posts are still lying vacant.

...
Tags: sack, k.k. shailaja, kerala government
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

It said the shares of Mr Mohan Guruswamy’s wife have been (deposited) in her demat account and priority services are being provided to the customer.

Pending payments in a month, says co

Police beat up a farmer protesting the capital relocation in Mandadam, Guntur (Photo: C. NARAYANA RAO)

Vijayawada: Woman fractures leg during stir

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Parties to realign for civic elections

K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao, Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet without any officials



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

5 killed in explosion at gas company in Gujarat

At least five persons were killed and several injured in a blast at an industrial and medical gas manufacturing company in Padra taluka of Gujarat's Vadodara district on Saturday, police said. (Representational Image)

Crowdfunding, grassroot campaigns help sustain CAA movement

Protestors participate in a demonstration against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. PTI photo

Maradu apartment buildings reduced to dust: Watch video

The H20 Holy Faith building was demolished on Saturday morning. (Source: Kerala govt)

Is KCR afraid, questions Uttam Kumar Reddy

Uttam Kumar Reddy.

AP plans sops to woo secretariat staff to Vizag

N. Chandrababu Naidu.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham