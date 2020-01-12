Kalyani Devi crowned first woman Gajapati of Paralakhemundi

PARALAKHEMUNDI: After the demise of Paralakhemundi Maharaj Gopinath Gajapati Narayan Deo, his only daughter, Kalyani was on Saturday coronated as the head of the royal family.

With the coronation, Kalyani has officially become the first woman Gajapati in the history of the dynasty.

Head of the Paralak-hemundi royal family is called as Gajapati.

Her father, Gopinath Gajapati Narayan Deo had passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Friday morning after nearly three years of struggle with health-related issues.

Later in the day, mortal remains of the king were taken in a procession in Paralakhemundi and accorded national honour before being consigned to flames.

According to the tradition, Kalyani performed the last rites of her father .

Kalyani followed in the footsteps of her father and joined BJD in 2019. She unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Assembly elections from Paralakhemundi constituency.