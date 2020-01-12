Nation Current Affairs 12 Jan 2020 Kalyani Devi crowned ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kalyani Devi crowned first woman Gajapati of Paralakhemundi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Jan 12, 2020, 1:34 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2020, 1:34 am IST
According to the tradition, Kalyani performed the last rites of her father.
Gopinath Gajapati Narayan Deo
 Gopinath Gajapati Narayan Deo

PARALAKHEMUNDI: After the demise of Paralakhemundi Maharaj Gopinath Gajapati Narayan Deo, his only daughter, Kalyani was on Saturday coronated as the head of the royal family.

With the coronation, Kalyani has officially become the first woman Gajapati in the history of the dynasty.

 

Head of the Paralak-hemundi royal family is called as Gajapati.

Her father, Gopinath Gajapati Narayan Deo had passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Friday morning after nearly three years of struggle with health-related issues.

Later in the day, mortal remains of the king were taken in a procession in Paralakhemundi and accorded national honour before being consigned to flames.

According to the tradition, Kalyani performed the last rites of her father .

Kalyani followed in the footsteps of her father and joined BJD in 2019. She unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Assembly elections from Paralakhemundi constituency.

...
Tags: gopinath gajapati narayan deb, kalyani devi
Location: India, Odisha


Latest From Nation

It said the shares of Mr Mohan Guruswamy’s wife have been (deposited) in her demat account and priority services are being provided to the customer.

Pending payments in a month, says co

Police beat up a farmer protesting the capital relocation in Mandadam, Guntur (Photo: C. NARAYANA RAO)

Vijayawada: Woman fractures leg during stir

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Parties to realign for civic elections

K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao, Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet without any officials



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

5 killed in explosion at gas company in Gujarat

At least five persons were killed and several injured in a blast at an industrial and medical gas manufacturing company in Padra taluka of Gujarat's Vadodara district on Saturday, police said. (Representational Image)

Crowdfunding, grassroot campaigns help sustain CAA movement

Protestors participate in a demonstration against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. PTI photo

Maradu apartment buildings reduced to dust: Watch video

The H20 Holy Faith building was demolished on Saturday morning. (Source: Kerala govt)

Is KCR afraid, questions Uttam Kumar Reddy

Uttam Kumar Reddy.

AP plans sops to woo secretariat staff to Vizag

N. Chandrababu Naidu.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham