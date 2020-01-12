JNU: SIT identifies 37 more suspects

JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, too has been named in the list of the suspects. Among the nine individuals, seven belong to the Left wing while the remaining two are from the Right wing. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A day after the the Delhi Police identified nine suspects responsible for violence in JNU on January 5, the sources in Delhi Police on Saturday said that the SIT has also identified 37 more suspects from a ‘WhatsApp’ group that was created during the violence at the campus.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the JNU administration had undertaken a security audit of hostels to check stay of outsiders and unauthorised students, following the January 5 violence on the campus, the JNU administration said. The police on January 7 had requested the administration to do an audit of hostels for outsiders or unauthorised students.

According to a police source, the 37 suspects identified do not belong to any active students’ party in JNU. “Those identified are students of JNU who were in favour of the semester registration process and wanted to enroll themselves. The group had 60 members and 37 of them are identified,” said a source. “The identified persons will be called for questioning and after that it will be cleared if they are associated with any of the student outfits,” said the source.

JNU unit ABVP secretary, Manish Jangid, who had earlier alleged that he was attacked by left students, was also part of ‘Unity Against Left’ WhatsApp group and some other ABVP members were also in this group,” another source said. However, Jangid claimed that on January 5, after he was attacked by some people, his phone broke and he had no knowledge about being added to that group.

“When my phone got repaired, then only I came to know I have been added to that group,” Jangid said. On Friday, the police released pictures of nine students carrying out violence against JNU students and teachers last Sunday.

JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, too has been named in the list of the suspects. Among the nine individuals, seven belong to the Left wing while the remaining two are from the Right wing.