Nation Current Affairs 12 Jan 2020 JNU hostel fee hike ...
Nation, Current Affairs

JNU hostel fee hike was well thought-out decision: VC

ANI
Published Jan 12, 2020, 5:12 pm IST
Updated Jan 12, 2020, 5:12 pm IST
The decision of hostel fee hike was not taken in a hurry. The committee for this purpose was formed in 2016 and discussions took place
JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar
 JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Sunday said that the decision to raise hostel fees was not taken in haste and a committee was formed for the purpose in 2016.

"The decision of hostel fee hike was not taken in a hurry. The committee for this purpose was formed in 2016 and I am sure several discussions took place at the warden level," said Kumar.

 

"Whatever happened has happened in the past, let us leave that. We should focus on how to make the university function properly and look for a positive future," he added.

JNU Rector Chintamani Mahapatra acknowledged that the students have a right to protest but insisted that it should be done in a democratic way under the rules and regulations.

"We know students have the right to protest as we have a democracy but protests should be done without breaking the law. They have the right to boycott but they have no right to stop faculty from entering into various places at the campus," said Mahapatra.

On being asked by a teacher on students fearing to reside in the hostels, Mahapatra said: "You can come up with the suggestions that how we can encourage students to stay in the hostels. There is a sense of insecurity surely. But I strongly feel that soul searching should be done by faculties."

While speaking to ANI Kumar expressed hope that the new semester starting from January 13 would see huge participation from the students and faculty members.

"We routinely hold meetings with the deans and faculty members. We had a long meeting with them. We have explained to them the steps taken to bring normalcy to the university. From tomorrow the classes will start," he said.

"All the teachers expressed the difficulties caused to them in the last few days as they were stopped from going into the schools. All laboratory experiments have stopped. The teachers are happy that the classes are going to start. We are positively looking forward towards starting the new semester," he added.

VC Jagadesh Kumar categorically stated that appropriate action will be taken against the outsiders staying in the hostels.

"There is a concern that there could be outsiders in the hostels. The Dean of the students has requested all the wardens to identify any such outsider so that appropriate action is taken," he said.

"The students have behaved in a militant way at times which is wholly unacceptable. They have a right to protest but that should be done in a civilised way. We have considered the students' feedback and my appeal is for them to come back and take part in academic activities in the university," he added.

On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

...
Tags: jnu hostel, fee hike


Related Stories

‘The attack on JNU was barbaric in the least’

Latest From Nation

Union home minister Amit Shah and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a CAA awareness event in Jabalpur, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Amit Shah: Congress log, just try and stop me on citizenship for Pakistani refugees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets one of the oldest pensioners of the Kolkata Port Trust—105-year-old Nagina Bhagat during an event to celebrate 150 years of Kolkata Port Trust, in Kolkata. PTI photo

Kolkata port remamed after Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Mamata skips celebrations

Representational image

Telangana among top 3 states in acid attack cases in 2018: NCRB

A view of Jain Coral Cove apartment, built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms in Maradu Municipality, being demolished using controlled implosion, in Kochi on Sunday. PTI

2 more illegal apartment buildings demolished in Maradu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2 more illegal apartment buildings demolished in Maradu

A view of Jain Coral Cove apartment, built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms in Maradu Municipality, being demolished using controlled implosion, in Kochi on Sunday. PTI

Pakistan must explain why they have been persecuting minorities: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with monks outside Sri Ramakrishna temple at Belur Math in Howrah district on Sunday. PTI photo

PM Modi in Kolkata: Youth being misguided on CAA

PM Narendra Modi

5 killed in explosion at gas company in Gujarat

At least five persons were killed and several injured in a blast at an industrial and medical gas manufacturing company in Padra taluka of Gujarat's Vadodara district on Saturday, police said. (Representational Image)

Crowdfunding, grassroot campaigns help sustain CAA movement

Protestors participate in a demonstration against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham