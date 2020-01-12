Hyderabad police caned protesters at 8 places during Tiranga rally

A screengrab of the video, that has gone viral, shows DCP Avinash Mohanty caning peaceful protesters.

Hyderabad: Despite peaceful protests, the police caned participants in Friday’s rally between Puranapul and Shastripuram. Eight incidents were recorded in the police’s internal memorandum.

The police caned or lathicharged protesters as they were blocking the road. The women were spared.

A video of DCP Avinash Mohanty is going viral as he caned one protester and also gestured to others as they went back home.

Other incidents were recorded and internally filed by police for internal discussion.

“The crowd refused to move despite a siren, verbal orders and also intimation by their fellow protesters,” said a senior officer. “So the senior police officer himself made a gesture. No one was hurt. It was merely a step to move them away fast.”

Police officers in plainclothes also recorded their colleagues. These videos are what the police department is in possession of.

In the evening, more than 200 women gathered at Mehdipatnam and police counselled them to disperse. They stayed till midnight and also sang the national anthem. While they were dispersing, police caned a few men so that the crowd would disperse faster.

“We were peacefully protesting but due to inconvenience to passersby police were shouting and brandishing lathis,” said Waseem Unissa. “They have to follow rules and regulations.”

“This is the first rally of my life and the organisers and participants are well-organised and protective towards women and children taking part,” said Iqura Daar, a student. “As we were singing patriotic songs, organisers told us not to disturb traffic or passers-by.”

The ‘tiranga rally’ against the CAA, the NRC and the NPR, from Edigah Miralam to Shastripuram was considered a successful and peaceful protest, where participants ranged from infants to the elderly. Families walked with the spirit of nationalism. Over an estimated one lakh took part.