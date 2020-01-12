Nation Current Affairs 12 Jan 2020 Hyderabad police can ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad police caned protesters at 8 places during Tiranga rally

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 12, 2020, 1:43 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2020, 1:43 am IST
Other incidents were recorded and internally filed by police for internal discussion.
A screengrab of the video, that has gone viral, shows DCP Avinash Mohanty caning peaceful protesters.
 A screengrab of the video, that has gone viral, shows DCP Avinash Mohanty caning peaceful protesters.

Hyderabad: Despite peaceful protests, the police caned participants in Friday’s rally between Puranapul and Shastripuram. Eight incidents were recorded in the police’s internal memorandum.

The police caned or lathicharged protesters as they were blocking the road. The women were spared.

 

A video of DCP Avinash Mohanty is going viral as he caned one protester and also gestured to others as they went back home.

Other incidents were recorded and internally filed by police for internal discussion.

“The crowd refused to move despite a siren, verbal orders and also intimation by their fellow protesters,” said a senior officer. “So the senior police officer himself made a gesture. No one was hurt. It was merely a step to move them away fast.”

Police officers in plainclothes also recorded their colleagues. These videos are what the police department is in possession of.

In the evening, more than 200 women gathered at Mehdipatnam and police counselled them to disperse. They stayed till midnight and also sang the national anthem. While they were dispersing, police caned a few men so that the crowd would disperse faster.

“We were peacefully protesting but due to inconvenience to passersby police were shouting and brandishing lathis,” said Waseem Unissa. “They have to follow rules and regulations.”

“This is the first rally of my life and the organisers and participants are well-organised and protective towards women and children taking part,” said Iqura Daar, a student. “As we were singing patriotic songs, organisers told us not to disturb traffic or passers-by.”

The ‘tiranga rally’ against the CAA, the NRC and the NPR, from Edigah Miralam to Shastripuram was considered a successful and peaceful protest, where participants ranged from infants to the elderly. Families walked with the spirit of nationalism. Over an estimated one lakh took part.

...
Tags: tiranga rally, lathicharged, protesters, caa, nrc
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

It said the shares of Mr Mohan Guruswamy’s wife have been (deposited) in her demat account and priority services are being provided to the customer.

Pending payments in a month, says co

Police beat up a farmer protesting the capital relocation in Mandadam, Guntur (Photo: C. NARAYANA RAO)

Vijayawada: Woman fractures leg during stir

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Parties to realign for civic elections

K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao, Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet without any officials



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

5 killed in explosion at gas company in Gujarat

At least five persons were killed and several injured in a blast at an industrial and medical gas manufacturing company in Padra taluka of Gujarat's Vadodara district on Saturday, police said. (Representational Image)

Crowdfunding, grassroot campaigns help sustain CAA movement

Protestors participate in a demonstration against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. PTI photo

Maradu apartment buildings reduced to dust: Watch video

The H20 Holy Faith building was demolished on Saturday morning. (Source: Kerala govt)

Is KCR afraid, questions Uttam Kumar Reddy

Uttam Kumar Reddy.

AP plans sops to woo secretariat staff to Vizag

N. Chandrababu Naidu.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham