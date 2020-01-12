Girl who held ‘Free Kashmir’ placard apologises

Mysuru: Nalini, the woman who held up a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard during a protest to condemn an attack on JNU students at Mysuru University on Wednesday night, has released a press release and video statement to the media, apologising to the police and public for the confusions created by the poster.

She stated, “I am a simple person and student of journalism, interested in the functioning of my country and I never intended to cause any kind of hatred. My only concern was about the internet which has been shut down in Kashmir for the past five months. I only wanted people of Kashmir to live freely like people in other states. I had done it voluntarily and none had instigated me to hold it. I am not affiliated or connected to any organisation or political party. I am ready to cooperate with police investigations and ready to appear before them for investigation, whenever needed.”

She, who is said to be a former student of University of Mysuru, obtained interim bail from a local court on Friday. After a notice was served on her, she appeared before the Jayalakshmipuram police on Saturday and the police interrogated her and the organisers of the protest.

Students, led by the UoM Research Scholars’ Union, UoM Dalit Students’ Federation, Bahujana Vidyarthi Sangha, SFI and AIDSO, took out a protest march with torchlights from the Clock Tower to Kuvempu statue at Manasagangothri premises on Wednesday night. The organisers had reportedly not taken permission from the police or the university for the protest. The police had registered a suo motu case under against relevant sections.