Nation Current Affairs 12 Jan 2020 Girl who held &lsquo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Girl who held ‘Free Kashmir’ placard apologises

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHILPA P
Published Jan 12, 2020, 1:31 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2020, 1:31 am IST
She, who is said to be a former student of University of Mysuru, obtained interim bail from a local court on Friday.
Mysuru University
 Mysuru University

Mysuru: Nalini, the woman who held up a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard during a protest to condemn an attack on JNU students at Mysuru University on Wednesday night, has released a press release and video statement to the media, apologising to the police and public for the confusions created by the poster.

She stated, “I am a simple person and student of journalism, interested in the functioning of my country and I never intended to cause any kind of hatred. My only concern was about the internet which has been shut down in Kashmir for the past five months. I only wanted people of Kashmir to live freely like people in other states. I had done it voluntarily and none had instigated me to hold it. I am not affiliated or connected to any organisation or political party. I am ready to cooperate with police investigations and ready to appear before them for investigation, whenever needed.”

 

She, who is said to be a former student of University of Mysuru, obtained interim bail from a local court on Friday. After a notice was served on her, she appeared before the Jayalakshmipuram police on Saturday and the police interrogated her and the organisers of the protest.

Students, led by the UoM Research Scholars’ Union, UoM Dalit Students’ Federation, Bahujana Vidyarthi Sangha, SFI and AIDSO, took out a protest march with torchlights from the Clock Tower to Kuvempu statue at Manasagangothri premises on Wednesday night.  The organisers had reportedly not taken permission from the police or the university for the protest. The police had registered a suo motu case under against relevant sections.

...
Tags: jnu students, mysuru university, protest
Location: India, Karnataka, Mysore


Latest From Nation

It said the shares of Mr Mohan Guruswamy’s wife have been (deposited) in her demat account and priority services are being provided to the customer.

Pending payments in a month, says co

Police beat up a farmer protesting the capital relocation in Mandadam, Guntur (Photo: C. NARAYANA RAO)

Vijayawada: Woman fractures leg during stir

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Parties to realign for civic elections

K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao, Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet without any officials



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

5 killed in explosion at gas company in Gujarat

At least five persons were killed and several injured in a blast at an industrial and medical gas manufacturing company in Padra taluka of Gujarat's Vadodara district on Saturday, police said. (Representational Image)

Crowdfunding, grassroot campaigns help sustain CAA movement

Protestors participate in a demonstration against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. PTI photo

Maradu apartment buildings reduced to dust: Watch video

The H20 Holy Faith building was demolished on Saturday morning. (Source: Kerala govt)

Is KCR afraid, questions Uttam Kumar Reddy

Uttam Kumar Reddy.

AP plans sops to woo secretariat staff to Vizag

N. Chandrababu Naidu.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham