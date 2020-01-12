Nation Current Affairs 12 Jan 2020 2 more illegal apart ...
2 more illegal apartment buildings demolished in Maradu

PTI
Published Jan 12, 2020, 4:46 pm IST
Updated Jan 12, 2020, 4:56 pm IST
While the 55-metre-high Jain Coral Cove was brought down at 11 am on Sunday, another building, Golden Kayaloram, was demolished at 2 pm
A view of Jain Coral Cove apartment, built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms in Maradu Municipality, being demolished using controlled implosion, in Kochi on Sunday. PTI
 A view of Jain Coral Cove apartment, built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms in Maradu Municipality, being demolished using controlled implosion, in Kochi on Sunday. PTI

Kochi: Authorities on Sunday razed two more lakeside illegal apartment complexes, implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four unauthorised buildings in Maradu municipality here.

Two luxury apartment complexes—H2O Holy Faith and Alfa Serene twin towers — were brought down on Saturday in compliance with the last year apex court order.

 

While the 55-metre-high Jain Coral Cove was brought down at 11 am on Sunday, another building of the same height, Golden Kayaloram, was demolished at 2 pm, official sources said.

The time of implosion was based on weather conditions and safety. The blast lasted only a few seconds and the debris will be contained to the site, they said.

A mock drill to condition the team of police, fire force, health officials and other experts for the Sunday's exercise was carried out at Golden Kayaloram on Saturday evening.

The mock drill at Jain's Coral Cove was carried out on Friday.

The two high-rises were demolished in controlled implosion by Edifices Engineering. Experts from South Africa-based Jet Demolition had arrived here to assist the Mumbai-based company in the process. Section 144 has came into force at 8 am at 200 metres around the structures.

...
