Supreme Court transfers Telangana chief justice to Calcutta High Court

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court Collegium has been resolved to recommend that the first Chief Justice of the Telangana state High Court, Justice Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan, be transferred as Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court.

The Collegium which met on Thursday noted that the office of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court had fallen vacant with the retirement of Chief Justice D.K. Gupta on December, 31, 2018.

Justice Radhakrishnan took charge as Chief Justice of the combined Hyderabad High Court in July last year.

After the bifurcation of the High Courts for the Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh, he was appointed Chief Justice of the Telangana state High Court and took charge from January 1.