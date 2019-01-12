Sterlite announces Rs 100 crore worth 6 welfare projects for Thoothukudi

The copper major had offered to invest Rs 100 crore for the welfare of Thoothukudi in addition to the regular welfare activities being carried out by it under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

THOOTHUKUDI: As assured during the National Green Tribunal (NGT) hearing last month, Sterlite copper in Thoothukudi on Friday publicly announced six projects to the tune of Rs 100 crore for the welfare of the local community.

Keeping up the promise, six projects-an innovative smart school of international standard, a multi-specialty hospital, ensuring water supply to 15 villages in the district, youth skill development programme focused on employment, sports and entrepreneurship, Women's empowerment programme by setting up a women's development resource centre and Green Thoothukudi programme to plant 10 lakh saplings- were announced.

All the six projects were formally declared by various stakeholders ofSterlite copper and the representatives of the villages around theplant at a function organised at Sterlite Township-Thamira-1.

Speaking to media on the occasion, D Dhanavel, vice-president of Sterlite copper said that four of the six projects would be commenced in the next three to six months and work on the two major projects-the smart school and 100-bed Multi-specialty hospital would commence within the next 16 months.

Asked whether these special projects were a precursor to the re-opening of the copper smelter plant, Dhanavel said, “these projects need not be viewed in that angle and these are part of our routine CSR works.”

These projects were formulated based on suggestions of the local villagers in the community connect initiative “Ungaludan Naan, Ungalukkaga Sterlite”.

Mr. Muthu, a resident of South Veerapandiapuram, just at the backyard of Sterlite copper, wished that the special projects announced by the company come up at the earliest for the overall growth of the region.