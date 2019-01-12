search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sterlite announces Rs 100 crore worth 6 welfare projects for Thoothukudi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | M. ARULOLI
Published Jan 12, 2019, 1:26 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2019, 1:26 am IST
All the six projects were formally declared by various stakeholders of Sterlite copper and the representatives of the villages.
The copper major had offered to invest Rs 100 crore for the welfare of Thoothukudi in addition to the regular welfare activities being carried out by it under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
 The copper major had offered to invest Rs 100 crore for the welfare of Thoothukudi in addition to the regular welfare activities being carried out by it under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

THOOTHUKUDI: As assured during the National Green Tribunal (NGT) hearing last month, Sterlite copper in Thoothukudi on Friday publicly announced six projects to the tune of Rs 100 crore for the welfare of the local community.

The copper major had offered to invest Rs 100 crore for the welfare of Thoothukudi in addition to the regular welfare activities being carried out by it under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

 

Keeping up the promise, six projects-an innovative smart school of international standard, a multi-specialty hospital, ensuring water supply to 15 villages in the district, youth skill development programme focused on employment, sports and entrepreneurship, Women's empowerment programme by setting up a women's development resource centre and Green Thoothukudi programme to plant 10 lakh saplings- were announced. 

All the six projects were formally declared by various stakeholders ofSterlite copper and the representatives of the villages around theplant at a function organised at Sterlite Township-Thamira-1.

Speaking to media on the occasion, D Dhanavel, vice-president of Sterlite copper said that four of the six projects would be commenced in the next three to six months and work on the two major projects-the smart school and 100-bed Multi-specialty hospital would commence within the next 16 months.

Asked whether these special projects were a precursor to the re-opening of the copper smelter plant, Dhanavel said, “these projects need not be viewed in that angle and these are part of our routine CSR works.”  

These projects were formulated based on suggestions of the local villagers in the community connect initiative “Ungaludan Naan, Ungalukkaga Sterlite”.

Mr. Muthu, a resident of South Veerapandiapuram, just at the backyard of Sterlite copper, wished that the special projects announced by the company come up at the earliest for the overall growth of the region. 

...
Tags: sterlite, national green tribunal
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Thoothukudi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Man locks Indian football fans in bird cage, asks to support UAE in Asian Cup

In the UAE, penalties for violation of the various provisions of the law include jail terms from six months to over 10 years, and fines from 50,000 to 2 million dirhams. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Forget Samsung or Apple, Vivo’s mysterious smartphone will feature a unique design

The Waterdrop" is inspired by the cosmic detector in the novel "Three-body." (Photo: @IceUniverse)
 

"He is an innocent boy!" Hardik Pandya's father defends cricketer after public wrath

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were excluded from India’s ODI series-opener against Australia on Friday after CoA member Diana Edulji recommended a suspension pending inquiry for their controversial comments on women. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Redmi Note 7 debuts with 48MP camera at an incredible price

The highlighted feature of the Redmi Note 7 is the 48MP camera.
 

CES 2019: D-Link launch mesh routers with built-in McAfee protection

D-Link Exo Mesh-Enabled Smart Wi-Fi Routers and Extenders are the next evolution in whole home networking that provide more than just better connectivity.
 

I stand by my words: Shastri on Australia series win being bigger than 1983 World Cup

Even though many fans were not on the same page as that of the India coach, Shastri stood firmly by his words. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Vandalur zoo to stay open on Pongal

The zoo will be open for the public from 8 am to 6 pm on three days, January 15,16 and 17 January, a release from the zoo said.

Chennai: Anti-Human Trafficking Club rescues child

The boy who was rescued. (DC)

Hyderabad: Water crisis looms large

Out of the 465 million gallons supplied to the city daily, Hyderabad receives 190.62 MGD from Nagarjunasagar.

Setting world record: Over 1,800 women make pongal Tiruchengode

Woman students line up with earthen pots to make sweet Pongal on the college campus on Friday. (DC)

Chennai: School adopts way to end generating plastic waste

Students of Valliammal College for Women celebrate Pongal all dressed in traditional half-sarees. They use firewood and mud pots to celebrate Pongal the traditional way.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham