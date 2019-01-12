search on deccanchronicle.com
Sacked CBI chief Alok Verma quits from service

Published Jan 12, 2019, 12:18 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2019, 12:21 am IST
Ousted Verma says he retired in 2017.
New Delhi: Former CBI director Alok Verma, ousted by a high powered committee, Friday asked the government to treat him “deemed superannuated” with immediate effect.

Refusing to take on his new assignment as director general, fire services, civil defence and home guards, Mr Verma wrote to secretary, department of personnel and training, stating the selection committee has not provided him an opportunity to explain the details as recorded by the CVC before arriving at the decision of transferring him.

 

“Also, it may be noted that the undersigned already superannuated as on January 31, 2017 and was only serving government as director of CBI till January, 31, 2019, as the same was fixed tenure role,” he said.

Mr Verma, a 1979-batch IPS officer from AGMUT cadre, was transferred from the position of CBI director to director general, fire service, civil defence and home guards under the home ministry on Thursday.

The move came after a high powered selection committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Justice A.K. Sikri and leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, in a split verdict, decided to transfer him 21 days ahead of the completion of his tenure.

