Prime Minister Narendra Modi invincible warrior: Amit Shah

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Friday projected the Lok Sabha polls as a clash of ideologies and likened it to the “decisive” third battle of Panipat between Marathas and the Afghan Army, saying the election results will be equally significant for the country.

In his inaugural address at a party convention here, he dismissed the proposed grand alliance of Opposition parties as a “sham”, saying they are a disparate group with neither a leader nor any policy and have been brought together by their greed of power.

He also asserted that the BJP wants Ram temple to be constructed at the earliest in Ayodhya, drawing huge applause from thousands of party members, and accused the Congress of creating hurdles in the issue's early resolution in the Supreme Court.

Amid a challenge from the likely Opposition unity and the BJP's defeat in the recent state polls, Mr Shah sought to reassure the party cadres about its prospects, describing Mr Modi as an “invincible warrior” he has known since 1987 and under whom not a single election has been lost. The party has the “world’s most popular, visionary, transparent and hardworking” leader in Modi.