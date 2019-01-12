search on deccanchronicle.com
Election Commission proposes to hold MLC polls in February

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Jan 12, 2019, 12:43 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2019, 12:43 am IST
The term of eight MLCs ends on March 29, and three other MLCs had resigned after they were elected to the Assembly. Mr Konda Murali who joined the Congress during the elections submitted his resignation.
Hyderabad: The Election Commission has proposed to issue the notification for MLC elections in February. Legislative Council chairman A. Swamy Goud has commenced trial on the petitions seeking the disqualification of three TRS MLCs who joined the Congress during the recent Assembly elections.

Among those whose term ends in March are Mr Goud, home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Telangana Wakf Board chairman Mohammed Saleem, P. Sudhakar Reddy, P. Ravinder and M.S. Prabhakar. The term of Congress MLCs Mohammed Ali Shabbir and Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy will also end on March 29.

Mr M. Hanumantha Rao and P. Narender Reddy who were elected from the Malkajgiri and Kodangal Assembly segments resigned their membership of the council and Mr K. Rajagopal Reddy who was elected from the Munugodu Assembly constitutency on a Congress ticket also resigned.

Out of the 12 vacancies, two are from the graduates’ constituencies, two from the local bodies’ constituencies and the rest are from the Assembly quota.

Meanwhile, Mr Goud commenced trial on the petitions seeking disqualification of three TRS MLCs who joined the Congress during the elections and a Congress MLC.

The TRS had lodged petitions against MLCs R. Bhupathi Reddy, K. Yadav Reddy and nominated member Ramulu Naik and the Congress had lodged complaints against Ms Akula Lalitha and Mr Santosh Kumar.

On Friday, Mr. Goud concluded the hearing of the case against Mr Naik and reserved orders. Mr Naik’s advocate contended that the party whip would not be applicable to his client as he was appointed by the Governor. The TRS advocate argued that Mr Ramulu Naik was a member of the TRS politburo and he cannot escape disqualification by claiming that he had no affiliation to the TRS.

Counsels for Mr Yadav Reddy and Mr Bhupathi Reddy sought adjournment of their case and Mr Goud posted the hearing to Saturday.

