Special investigation team formed to probe 1984 anti-sikh riot cases

A file photo of shops set ablaze in New Delhi in 1984.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday appointed former Delhi High Court Judge S.N. Dhingra to head the special investigation team (SIT) to probe afresh the 186 anti-Sikh riots cases that were closed by the earlier SIT without any probe.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud had on Wednesday said it would name the panel on Thursday. Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand and counsel for parties submitted a list of panels and the court directing justice Dhingra to head the SIT.

The other members are: Mr Rajdeep Singh IPS, (retd) and Mr Abhishek Dular, serving IPS officer in the BSF.