Radhakrishnan is new Chief Justice of Telangana, AP High Court

Published Jan 12, 2018, 1:51 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2018, 2:55 am IST
With this transfer the Hyderabad High Court will get a regular Chief Justice after nearly two years.
 Justice T.B.N. Radhakrishnan

New Delhi: Justice Thottathil Bhaskaran Nair Radhakrishnan, the Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court, has been transferred as Chief Justice of Hyderabad High Court for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state.

The Supreme Court Collegium made this recommendation along with those for four other High Courts.

The Collegium has recommended the transfer of Calcutta High Court Acting Chief Justice Jyotirmay Bhattacharya as Chief Justice of the same court. Justice Anirudha Bose, Judge of Calcutta HC is being elevated as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court. Till now, Justice Gita Mittal was the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi HC.

Justice Abhilasha Kumari of Gujarat High Cout has been recommended as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court. 

Justice Surya Kant of Punjab and Haryana HC will be the new Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh HC. Further, the Collegium has recommended that Acting Chief Justice of Kerala HC, Justice Antony Dominic, be made the regular Chief Justice of the same High Court.

