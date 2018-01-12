search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Judge Loya death: 'Serious matter', needs bi-party hearing, says SC

PTI
Published Jan 12, 2018, 1:29 pm IST
Updated Jan 12, 2018, 1:29 pm IST
Loya died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on Dec 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter.
File photo of special CBI judge B H Loya. (Photo: Facebook)
 File photo of special CBI judge B H Loya. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday termed as a "serious matter" the issue of alleged mysterious death of special CBI judge B H Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case, and sought response from Maharashtra government on pleas seeking an independent probe into it.

The top court said, "This matter requires bi-party hearing rather than exparte".

 

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and M M Shantanagoudar asked Maharasthra Government counsel Nishant R Katneshwarkar to file reply by January 15.

At the outset, senior advocate Dushyant Dave, representing Bombay lawyers association, said the high court is seized of the matter and the apex court should not hear the  pleas.

"The Bombay High Court is seized of the matter and in my opinion the Supreme Court should not hear this matter. If the court goes ahead with the hearing, it may have implications before the high court," Dave said.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for one of the petitioners Maharashtra-based journalist B R Lone, said that she has also instructions from Bombay lawyers association that this matter should not be heard by the top court.

The bench, however, said it will look into the petitions but will also consider the objections raised.

Advocate Varinder Kumar Sharma, appearing for another petitioner Congress leader Tehseen Poonawala, said this is a case where a mysterious death of a judge has taken place on December 1, 2014 and it needs to be investigated.

The bench then asked Katneshwarkar to file the post-mortem report and other relevant documents regarding the death of judge Loya besides taking instruction from the government.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on January 15.

Loya had died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter.

Tags: cbi judge b h loya, b h loya's death, supreme court, bombay high court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ahead of Centurion Test, Virat Kohli's men visit India House in Johannesburg

Ahead of the second Test in Johannesburg, the Ravi Shastri-coached side visited the India House here, where they met the High Commissioner. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Kangana ends rift with Karan with a hug, says he serves poison to guests on his show

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar on the sets of 'India's Next Superstars.'
 

Citizen Scientists Discover Five-Planet System

Kepler K2-138 System – Artist's Concept ( Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech)
 

Man shares how he fled restaurant without paying on disastrous first Tinder date

It didn’t take long for the guy to realise that the woman was only interested in the meal (Photo: AFP)
 

Markle's half sister begs her for forgiveness, hopes to get invite to royal wedding

53-year-old Grant seems to be oscillating between trying to endear herself to the soon-to-be-royal with whom she has had no communication since 2014, and lashing out at her. (Photo: AP)
 

OnePlus 6 launch date confirmed at CES 2018

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau in an interview with CNET at CES 2018, confirmed that the next flagship will see the light of day sometime late in second quarter of 2018.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Re-probe in Mahatma Gandhi's assassination: SC seeks petitioner’s locus

Dr Pankaj Phadnis, a researcher and a trustee of Abhinav Bharat, has sought reopening of investigation on several grounds, claiming it was one of the biggest cover-ups in the history. (Photo: File)

Preserve judiciary, protect democracy: 4 SC judges hold unprecedented press meet

The four – Justices J Chelameswar, Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurien Joseph – addressed the media at Justice Chelameswar’s home. (Photo: ANI)

Modi among top 3 world leaders in Gallup survey, defeats Jinping, Trump, Putin

Prime Minister Modi will be on a two-day visit to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting between January 22 and 23. (Photo: PTI/File)

ISRO launches its 100th satellite, calls it New Year gift for India

India on Friday successfully launched weather observation satellite ‘Cartosat 2’ Series and 29 other spacecraft onboard its dependable Polar rocket from Sriharikota. (Photo: isro.gov.in)

No visitors, no dahi-chura: Lalu sulks before special CBI judge

On being asked if he was facing problems in jail, Lalu said that jail authorities are not letting him meet his party (RJD) leaders or allowing other visitors. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham