search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh government yet to recruit 40 IAS officers

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 12, 2018, 1:20 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2018, 3:00 am IST
The need of the State has been communicated to the Centre, said a bureaucrat.
A few senior bureaucrats are already being burdened with two to three departments even as four more IAS officers have applied for Central deputation.
 A few senior bureaucrats are already being burdened with two to three departments even as four more IAS officers have applied for Central deputation.

VIJAYAWADA: The state government needs more than 40 IAS officers as of now. Following non-filling of posts and also delay in postings of IAS officers, several administrative works have been stalled or slowed down in the Secretariat and also in various departments.

The need of the State has been communicated to the Centre, said a bureaucrat. “With the increased demand we are accommodating the IRS and Indian Forest Service officers in various departments,” he added. The state government is scouting for IRS and IFS officers, who want to serve AP cadre at least for a period of three years, as per the norms of DoPT. In fact, the APTIDCO and even EDB have such non-IAS officers, following the dearth of the IAS officers. 

 

Last year, in the month of September, Deccan Chronicle had reported about the Central deputation requests for IAS and IPS officers, based on the information obtained under the RTI Act. Since then, one more senior bureaucrat Ms Sumita Dawra went on Central deputation. On one hand, dearth of IAS officers is hampering the administration and on the other, IAS officers are placing requests for deputation. 

A few senior bureaucrats are already being burdened with two to three departments even as four more IAS officers have applied for Central deputation.

Tags: andhra pradesh government
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Scientists reportedly give TB vaccine that killed monkeys to 1,400 babies

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Queen's bra-fitter is stripped of royal title

Queen Elizabeth. (Photo: PTI)
 

Prince William reveals Prince Harry hasn't asked him to be best man yet

Prince William and Prince Harry. (Photo: AFP)
 

God, Sex and Truth: RGV has own version of GST, shoots with pornstar for treatise

Poster of Ram Gopal Varma's 'God, Sex and Truth' starring Mia Malkova.
 

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 to be unveiled at MWC 2018

The Galaxy S9 is expected to be unveiled in a new 512GB storage variant. (Photo: Galaxy S8)
 

Narcissists like fellow narcissists more on Instagram

According to the study, those who post selfies to Instagram are more likely to follow 'arrogant' and 'attention-seeking' users, meaning narcissists are drawn to other narcissists on the platform. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Chain-snatchers strike thrice in 15 minutes

CCTV footage of the suspect robbing a woman of her gold chain at KPHB.

Telangana: Documentation of idols sought in ancient temples

Priests and religious leaders have sought the documentation of idols in ancient temples across the state to thwart stealing.

Stage set for IT Olympics, robot Sophia to grace event in Hyderabad

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao speaks at the curtain raiser of the World Congress on Information Technology and Nasscom India Leadership Forum 2018. Also seen from left are Dr James Poisant, secretary general, WITSA, Ms Yvonne Chiu, chairman of WITSA, and Mr R. Chandrashekar president, Nasscom. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Police teams to track daggers at baraats

The ten-member team will be acting in association with the control room. Once an alert is received, the team will go to the venue and will book cases.

Hyderabad: Court orders TRS leader Srinivas Reddy to allow wife into house

TRS leader Srinivas Reddy’s wife Sangeetha Reddy along with her daughter opens the door of the house after a city court passed an order in her favour. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham