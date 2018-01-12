Andhra Pradesh government yet to recruit 40 IAS officers

A few senior bureaucrats are already being burdened with two to three departments even as four more IAS officers have applied for Central deputation.

VIJAYAWADA: The state government needs more than 40 IAS officers as of now. Following non-filling of posts and also delay in postings of IAS officers, several administrative works have been stalled or slowed down in the Secretariat and also in various departments.

The need of the State has been communicated to the Centre, said a bureaucrat. “With the increased demand we are accommodating the IRS and Indian Forest Service officers in various departments,” he added. The state government is scouting for IRS and IFS officers, who want to serve AP cadre at least for a period of three years, as per the norms of DoPT. In fact, the APTIDCO and even EDB have such non-IAS officers, following the dearth of the IAS officers.

Last year, in the month of September, Deccan Chronicle had reported about the Central deputation requests for IAS and IPS officers, based on the information obtained under the RTI Act. Since then, one more senior bureaucrat Ms Sumita Dawra went on Central deputation. On one hand, dearth of IAS officers is hampering the administration and on the other, IAS officers are placing requests for deputation.

