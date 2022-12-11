  
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi to inaugurate Mopa international airport in Goa

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 11, 2022, 11:02 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2022, 11:02 am IST
  Mopa International Airport in Goa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport Sunday. (PTI)

Panaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the international airport at Mopa in Goa on Sunday during his visit to the coastal state, where he will also address the valedictory function of the World Ayurveda Congress, officials said.

He will also virtually inaugurate a host of other projects, including the All India Institute of Ayurveda in North Goa's Dhargal, the National Institute of Unani medicine in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) and the National Institute of Homeopathy in Delhi's Narela, they said.

The Goa Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the prime minister will address the World Ayurveda Congress event at 2 pm.

At 4 pm, he will commission the first phase of the Mopa intenational airport, where state Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of state for Ports, Shipping and waterways Shripad Naik, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be present, it said.

The airport at Mopa in North Goa, being built at a cost of Rs 2,870 crore, will be the second facility in the state in addition to the existing airport at Dabolim.

The airport will have the capacity to handle 44 lakh passengers per annum in the first phase and it will go up to one crore passengers per annum after the completion of the entire project, the officials said.

The existing Dabolim Airport has the capacity to handle 85 lakh passengers in a year, but it does not have the facility for cargo transportation, which is there at the new airport.

