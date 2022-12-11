Pilgrims to end Bhavani Deeksha at Indrakeeladri from December 15

VIJAYAWADA: All arrangements are being put in place for devotees of Goddess Kanaka Durga to relinquish their Bhavani Deeksha from December 15 to December 19 at the Indrakeeladri temple in Vijayawada. Devotees from all over AP are expected to converge at the temple for the purpose.

Goddess Kanaka Durga Temple executive officer D. Bhramaramba said that special arrangements have been made for relinquishment of Bhavani Deeksha. Darshan of the Goddess will be offered to devotees from 3 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Providing details, the EO said on the first day of Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment on December 15, darshan of the Goddess will begin at 6 a.m. with commencement of Homagunda Agni Prathista by 6:30 a.m. On December 19, Maha Purnahuti will be performed.

Bhramaramba said compared to previous years, more devotees are expected this year. Arrangements are being made for devotees to come in queue lines on the ghat road and arrive at the Homa Gundam for relinquishment.

She underlined that tickets of ₹100, ₹300 and ₹500 are being made available for convenience of devotees. Bus facility will be available from VMC holding area and Model Guest House for devotees with tickets of ₹500. They can have darshan through a special queue line at the Om turning.

Annadanam will be in the form of packets as devotees will be coming in large numbers. About 10 prasadam counters are being set up at Kanakadurga Nagar, one at bus stand and one at the railway station. She explained that about 20 lakh laddus are being prepared and 15 lakh water packets arranged.

The EO said more than 800 barbers will be available for Bhavani devotees in three shifts at three places – Seethammavari's Padalu, Bhavani Ghat and Punnami Ghat. Showers for bathing are also being arranged. Devotees are requested to discard their clothes in specially arranged stalls. VMC will make available a cloak room for free.

DM&HO is arranging 20 medical camps for the facility of devotees. In addition to existing 200 CC cameras, additional 57 CC cameras will be installed. There will be continuous monitoring from the collector's office, control room and Model Guest House.

Vedic committee members R Srinivasa Shastri, executive engineers K.V.S. Koteswara Rao and Lingam Ramadevi, assistant executive officer P. Sudharani, N. Ramesh and B. Venkata Reddy were among those present.