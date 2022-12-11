Delhi excise policy case: CBI to question Kavitha in Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: A team of officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would record the statement of the MLC K Kavita, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case.

The CBI officials, who arrived from Delhi today, would proceed to Kavita's residence located at Road No 14, Banjara Hills for taking statement. A Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank of officer from CBI would lead the team of CBI for recording the statement of Chief Minister's daughter in Delhi liquor scam.

The CBI would record statements of Kavita in the presence of her advocate at her residence.

Meanwhile, the BRS party activists and leaders squatted at Kavita's residence and fexis erected at Kavita's residence stating that Daughter of fighter -- never fear by extending support.

Kavita's name figured in the remand report of Amit Arora's arrest in connection with the Delhi Liquor scam case. Following the development, the CBI served notices to Kavita under section 160 CrPC for recording statements of Kavita. In a reply, Kavita asked the CBI officials to submit FIR copy and related documents of the case before recording her statement.

Heavy security forces have been deployed at Kavita's residence as precautionary measures.