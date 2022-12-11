  
 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI) BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections
 
Nation Current Affairs 11 Dec 2022 Delhi excise policy ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi excise policy case: CBI to question Kavitha in Hyderabad today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 11, 2022, 10:15 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2022, 11:06 am IST
Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha (Twitter/@RaoKavitha)
 Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha (Twitter/@RaoKavitha)

Hyderabad: A team of officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would record the statement of the MLC K Kavita, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case.

The CBI officials, who arrived from Delhi today, would proceed to Kavita's residence located at Road No 14, Banjara Hills for taking statement. A Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank of officer from CBI would lead the team of CBI for recording the statement of Chief Minister's daughter in Delhi liquor scam.

The CBI would record statements of Kavita in the presence of her advocate at her residence.   

Meanwhile, the BRS party activists and leaders squatted at Kavita's residence and fexis erected at Kavita's residence stating that Daughter of fighter -- never fear by extending support.

Kavita's name figured in the remand report of Amit Arora's arrest in connection with the Delhi Liquor scam case. Following the development, the CBI served notices to Kavita under section 160 CrPC for recording statements of Kavita. In a reply, Kavita asked the CBI officials to submit FIR copy and related documents of the case before recording her statement.

Heavy security forces have been deployed at Kavita's residence as precautionary measures.  

...
Tags: delhi excise policy scam, kalvakuntla kavitha, cbi questioning, cbi to question kavitha
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Date fixed: CBI to question Kavitha on December 11 at city residence
“Preoccupied” Kavitha cannot meet CBI today
TRS MLC Kavitha seeks deferment of CBI questioning in Delhi liquor policy scam case

Latest From Nation

Bharat Biotech has requested the central government to include its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine iNCOVACC, in CoWIN portal. (Representational image: PTI)

Bharat Biotech urges Centre to include its intranasal COVID vaccine in CoWIN portal

Salman Khurshid. (PTI file photo)

Country's unity above win or loss in elections: Cong leader Salman Khurshid

Mopa International Airport in Goa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport Sunday. (PTI)

PM Modi to inaugurate Mopa international airport in Goa

The state Cabinet took this major decision at a nearly five-hour meeting that was chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at the Pragati Bhavan on Saturday. (Twitter)

TS Cabinet decides to give more powers to roads department



MOST POPULAR

 

What to Watch for week ending December 9

Noted actor Randeep Hooda is all set to debut on Netflix this week with #CAT releasing on December 9, Friday. (Image credit: Youtube)
 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bommai speaks to Shah over border row, Centre to call CMs meeting next week

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Twitter/@BSBommai)

India to take charge of G-20 from today

India is all set to formally assume the G-20 presidency on Thursday for a year until November 30 next year. (PTI file image)

PM Modi to inaugurate Mopa international airport in Goa

Mopa International Airport in Goa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport Sunday. (PTI)

Mandous triggers heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu: Chennai roads flooded, trees uprooted

Chennai and several other parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rainfall and strong winds amid cyclonic storm Mandous (ANI)

Border row: Karnataka and Maharashtra CMs will meet Amit Shah Dec 14

Union home minister Amit Shah (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->