  
 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI) BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections
 
Nation Current Affairs 11 Dec 2022 Bengaluru to host fi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bengaluru to host first meeting of G20 Finance Track under India's G20 Presidency

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 11, 2022, 1:59 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2022, 1:59 pm IST
Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance (ANI)
 Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance (ANI)

New Delhi: Bengaluru is all set to host the first meeting of the G20 Finance Track under India's G20 Presidency. First G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting are scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on December 13-15 2022, said Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance in an exclusive interview with ANI.

Seth said that this is a very exciting moment. Bengaluru will host the first meeting of the G20 Finance Track under India's G20 Presidency. We are starting the Finance Track meetings from one of the finest metropolitan cities of India, known for its high-tech industry.

"The G20 provides a very effective forum for global economic discussions and international policy cooperation. Besides the G20 members, we have invited several other countries and international organisations" he said.

Secretary said that the opportunity to be at the helm of this major global economic grouping for one year, comes at a time when India is the fastest-growing large economy. Seth said that as Prime Minister has said in his address at the Bali G20 Summit that the need today is that the benefits of development are universal and all-inclusive, Ministry of Finance has imbibed this idea in the G20 Finance Track agenda.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Governor RBI Shaktikanta Das will be leading the Finance Track under India's G20 Presidency.

"We are going to kick start the discussions at the level of Finance Deputies, and later we have planned a G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in February, in Bengaluru," said Seth.

Secretary said that we are going to have focused discussions over a wide range of contemporary and forward-looking issues. These include global macroeconomic issues, strengthening the international financial architecture, and financial sector issues such as financial inclusion, infrastructure financing, health financing, sustainable finance and international taxation.

Secretary said that through the theme of One Earth, One Family, One Future, India has put together very inclusive, people-centric and action-oriented priorities. Ministry of Finance, through extensive consultations, has curated a robust agenda which will ultimately feed into the G20 Leaders Declaration when Prime Minister hosts the G20 Summit next year.

Seth said that we are hopeful that under the guidance of the Finance Minister and the Governor, RBI, our G20 Finance Track outcomes will aid sustainable and inclusive growth for all and bring more resilience to the global economy.
We also hope this year's G20 Finance agenda will improve our collective preparedness for future challenges and needs, especially for developing and vulnerable economies.

Through nearly 40 meetings, spread all over the country, covering various working groups and 4 Ministerial level meetings, we will endeavour to add significant value to the global economic discourse.

Seth said that these meetings will also provide our guests with an opportunity to witness India's economic successes. And, of course, the visitors will experience India's cultural richness and diversity.

We are thankful to the city of Bengaluru and the State of Karnataka for hosting this very crucial meeting, he said.

...
Tags: india g20 presidency, g-20 presidency
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students as he takes Metro ride from Freedom Park Metro station to Khapri Metro Station, in Nagpur, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi inaugurates Phase-I of Nagpur Metro rail project, takes train ride

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)

Men in police uniform slap fine on couple for late night walk on road in Bengaluru

Bharat Biotech has requested the central government to include its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine iNCOVACC, in CoWIN portal. (Representational image: PTI)

Bharat Biotech urges Centre to include its intranasal COVID vaccine in CoWIN portal

Salman Khurshid. (PTI file photo)

Country's unity above win or loss in elections: Cong leader Salman Khurshid



MOST POPULAR

 

What to Watch for week ending December 9

Noted actor Randeep Hooda is all set to debut on Netflix this week with #CAT releasing on December 9, Friday. (Image credit: Youtube)
 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotechâ€™s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi inaugurates Phase-I of Nagpur Metro rail project, takes train ride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students as he takes Metro ride from Freedom Park Metro station to Khapri Metro Station, in Nagpur, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Bommai speaks to Shah over border row, Centre to call CMs meeting next week

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Twitter/@BSBommai)

India to take charge of G-20 from today

India is all set to formally assume the G-20 presidency on Thursday for a year until November 30 next year. (PTI file image)

PM Modi to inaugurate Mopa international airport in Goa

Mopa International Airport in Goa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport Sunday. (PTI)

Mandous triggers heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu: Chennai roads flooded, trees uprooted

Chennai and several other parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rainfall and strong winds amid cyclonic storm Mandous (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->