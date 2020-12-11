The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 11 Dec 2020 PM lays foundation s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM lays foundation stone of new Parliament building

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 11, 2020, 12:24 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2020, 12:24 am IST
The proposed four-storied building is the highlight of the government’s ambitious Rs 20,000-crore Central Vista project
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) performing a ritual during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new parliament building in New Delhi. (INDIAN PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) performing a ritual during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new parliament building in New Delhi. (INDIAN PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday performed the ground-breaking ceremony to mark the symbolic launch of the new Parliament building as part of the “controversial” Central Vista plan. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Modi said that it would be a symbol of a new and self-reliant India as well as a rich testament to the nation’s cultural heritage.

The ceremony was a symbolic one as on December 7, the Supreme Court had come down heavily on the Centre for “aggressively” going ahead with the project, even though a slew of petitions against the project are still being heard by the top court.

 

It had asked the Centre not to carry out any construction or demolition activity but at the same time allowed it to perform a symbolic ceremony.

The proposed four-storied building to cover an area of around 13 acres is a stone’s throw from the Rashtrapati Bhavan. It is the highlight of the government’s ambitious Rs 20,000-crore Central Vista project. There are plans to finish the building before the country’s 75th Independence Day in 2022, but construction cannot begin yet as a legal challenge to the project is pending in the Supreme Court.

 

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone and performing the ground-breaking ceremony, Mr Modi urged the people to take a pledge to keep “India First” and asserted that every decision should increase the strength of the country, whose interest is paramount.

Asserting that Indian democratic traditions predate the Magna Carta, a 13th century document many scholars consider as the framework for a modern republic, the Prime Minister said that the day New Parl will be testament to Amtmanirbhar Bharat: Modi  is not far when the world will term India “mother of democracy” if Indians extol the country’s democratic history with confidence.

 

“It is a very historic day. Today is a milestone in India’s democratic history... We, the people of India, will together build this new building of Parliament,” Mr Modi said, adding that the new building will be an inspiration when India will celebrate 75 years of its independence.

The making of the new Parliament building is an example of co-existence of the new with the old, he said.

“I can never forget the moment in my life when I had the opportunity to come to Parliament House for the first time in 2014 as an MP. Before stepping in, I bowed and saluted this temple of democracy,” Mr Modi said.

 

“The current Parliament building played an important role in pre and post independent India. The first government of an independent India was formed here and the first sitting of Parliament took place here, our Constitution was drafted here, our democracy was re-established here. Babasaheb Ambedkar and others, after deep deliberations in the Central Hall, gave us a Constitution,” he said.

In his address, Mr Modi also quoted Guru Nanak to underscore the importance of dialogue and noted that the Sikh Guru had said that interaction should continue till eternity.

 

“Our democracy has moved forward with the goal that there is always room for differences so long as it is not entirely disconnected from the process,” Mr Modi said.

He stressed that policies and politics may vary but all must be for the service of the public and there should be no differences in this ultimate goal.

“Whether debates occur within the Parliament or outside, the determination towards national service and dedication towards national interest should be reflected in them constantly,” he said.

The Prime Minister asserted that every member who enters the Parliament is accountable to the public as well as the Constitution.

 

Mr Modi said that there are no rituals as such to consecrate this temple of democracy. It is the representatives of the people who come to this temple that will consecrate it, Mr Modi added.

The new building will seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha Chamber with an option to increase to 1,224 members during joint sessions. The Rajya Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 384 members, with an expanded capacity in view of future requirements.

Those attending the ceremony included Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers, MPs, foreign envoys and religious leaders. Industrialist Ratan Tata, whose Tata Projects has the contract for the new Parliament building, was also present.

 

...
Tags: new parliament building, pm modi, central vista


Latest From Nation

A group of farmers standing on top of trucks raise slogans during the ongoing protest against the Center's new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (PTI)

Farmers to block railways if demands not met

BJP National President JP Nadda is greeted by his party supporters on his arrival in Kolkata, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Nadda is on a two-day visit to West Bengal from today. (PTI)

TMC attacks Nadda convoy in CM nephew turf

The state will facilitate and give suggestions if the women want to buy the animals on their own. — C. Narayana Rao

CM Jagan continuing spree of welfare schemes launched Jagananna Jeeva Kranthi

The court adjourned the batch of petitions to December 16

Registration of non-agri property with PITN gets HC nod



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TMC attacks Nadda convoy in CM nephew turf

BJP National President JP Nadda is greeted by his party supporters on his arrival in Kolkata, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Nadda is on a two-day visit to West Bengal from today. (PTI)

Love jihad is a word manufactured by BJP to divide the nation: Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (PTI photo)

Soldier killed, three injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in JK

In a statement, a defence spokesman said Havaldar Shivaji, a resident of Nigave village of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier.

Farmers call Bharat bandh on Dec 8, threaten to intensify agitation

Farmers shout slogans during a protest against the central government’s recent agricultural reforms at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghazipur on December 5, 2020. (AFP)

Farmers reject govt proposal, to intensify agitation with nationwide protest

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikiat addresses media after a meeting with representatives of farmer organizations regarding the Centre's farm reform laws, near Singhu border in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Shiv Kumar Kakkaji is also seen. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham