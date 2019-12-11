Nation Current Affairs 11 Dec 2019 RS TV stops telecast ...
Nation, Current Affairs

RS TV stops telecast of CAB discussion after Oppn members heckle Amit Shah

PTI
Published Dec 11, 2019, 2:09 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2019, 2:09 pm IST
RSTV resumed telecast of the proceedings soon after and showed the House in complete order and only Shah speaking.
The stoppage happened when Home Minister Amit Shah was heckled by opposition members during the introduction of the bill when he stated that the rights of Assamese people will be protected by the BJP government. (Photo: File)
 The stoppage happened when Home Minister Amit Shah was heckled by opposition members during the introduction of the bill when he stated that the rights of Assamese people will be protected by the BJP government. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha TV on Wednesday briefly stopped the telecast of the live proceedings from the Upper House during the presentation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on the directions of Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

The stoppage happened when Home Minister Amit Shah was heckled by opposition members during the introduction of the bill when he stated that the rights of Assamese people will be protected by the BJP government.

 

Naidu warned the opposition members not to interrupt and said he will name them - a procedure that calls for an MP to withdraw from the proceedings of the House for the day.

As he did that, he also ordered that nothing they say will go on record.

Just then, Rajya Sabha TV stopped its live broadcast.

Sources in RSTV said this happens when the chair presses the red light button, signalling stoppage of telecast.

RSTV resumed telecast of the proceedings soon after and showed the House in complete order and only Shah speaking.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

 

...
Tags: citizenship amendment bill, amit shah, rajya sabha, lok sabha
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

'The central government has taken various steps for development of mining sector in the country. The central government has also formulated National Mineral Policy, 2019 for a vibrant and forward looking mineral sector,' Prahlad Joshi said during Question Hour. (Photo: File | ANI)

'Centre taking steps for development of mining sector': Govt tells LS

The Centre had in August this year announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

Centre starts withdrawing paramilitary forces from J&K, troops moved to Assam

He said that several people from both East and West Pakistan had come to India and cited the examples of former prime ministers IK Gujral and Manmohan Singh. (Photo: ANI)

Citizenship Bill hurts soul of India, assault on Constitution: Anand Sharma

'We propose to appoint a former Supreme Court judge to enquire into it,' the bench, also comprising justices S A Nazeer and Sanjeev Khanna, said. (Photo: Representational)

SC may appoint ex-apex court judge to enquire into Hyderabad encounter



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Citizenship Bill hurts soul of India, assault on Constitution: Anand Sharma

He said that several people from both East and West Pakistan had come to India and cited the examples of former prime ministers IK Gujral and Manmohan Singh. (Photo: ANI)

SC to consider appointing ex-apex court judge to enquire into Hyd encounter

'We propose to appoint a former Supreme Court judge to enquire into it,' the bench, also comprising justices S A Nazeer and Sanjeev Khanna, said. (Photo: Representational)

Opposition could get numbers against Citizenship Amendment Bill: Azad

' I do not think that ever before, the northeastern states have unitedly gone against a bill passed by Parliament,

Nanavati Commission gives clean chit to PM Modi in 2002 Gujarat riots

The first part also gave clean chit to the then Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

Sena may take different stand on Citizenship Bill if queries remain unanswered: Raut
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham