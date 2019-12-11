Nation Current Affairs 11 Dec 2019 PIL asks Telangana H ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PIL asks Telangana HC for CBI probe

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Dec 11, 2019, 12:46 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2019, 12:46 am IST
Accuses Sajjanar for encounter killings.
Celebrating and greeting the officers with garlands and sweets was a mockery of justice, he said, which would gain momentum and if unchecked, would start a bad precedent.
 Celebrating and greeting the officers with garlands and sweets was a mockery of justice, he said, which would gain momentum and if unchecked, would start a bad precedent.

Hyderabad: Projecting Cyberabad police commissioner V.C Sajjanar as the perpetrator of encounter deaths in the state, the Telangana State Civil Liberties Committee (CLC) on Tuesday filed a public interest litigation at the High Court, urging a CBI investigation into the encounter deaths of the four men accused of raping and killing veterinarian ‘Disha’.

Alleging that Sajjanar resorted to fake encounters to eliminate the accused, and terming it as against rule established by law, Professor Gaddam Laxman, president of CLC, held that the recent encounter created an emergency for a law to regulate the safety of accused or prisoners under judicial custody so as to prevent similar “fake encounters” in the guise of retaliation by the accused.

 

Apprehending the constitution of special investigation team (SIT) in the same department, that was an extended arm of the state itself, the petitioner said officials as high as ministers hailed the encounter and it cannot be expected that the SIT would speak against a minister or give a finding against a minister’s statements or against its own department’s officers.

Celebrating and greeting the officers with garlands and sweets was a mockery of justice, he said, which would gain momentum and if unchecked, would start a bad precedent. “The modus operandi of resorting to street justice or instant justice has assumed an unmistakable pattern which is reinforced by frequent recurrence,” he said.

Elaborating on the encounter of three young persons in 2008 in Warangal for acid attacks on girls, Laxman mentioned that the same Sajjanar was in charge of the case then, and all three accused were put to death instantly without an iota of homage to law or justice.

The thrust of the PIL was not so much to support the accused but to reinforce the rule of law which was getting regularly disrespected and dispensed with. “Time is not far when police will be habitually resorting to instant justice catering to public outcry,” the petitioner said. “Citizens are given to understand that Article 21 is the soul of the Constitution.” He prayed to the court to register the crime under section 302 IPC against police personnel who took part in the encounter, and to direct the government not to give them auxiliary promotions or gallantry awards.

The state government, the NHRC Chair-man, Sajjanar, and the CBI were made respondents to the PIL.

Meanwhile, another suo-motu PIL was taken up by the High Court based on a letter by Malguri Sudarshan, general secretary of the Telangana High Court Bar Association. He asked for a judicial commission comprising a sitting judge of the High Court to fix responsibility and take action against the police officers guilty of negligence in preventing crimes against children and women.

...
Tags: cbi investigation


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa

All of N-K in BJP basket: BS Yediyurappa played Veerashaiva-Lingayat card to hilt

Aravind Limbavali

BJP insiders fabricated video to defame me: Aravind Limbavali

A H Vishwanath

Not only Congress & JD(S), some BJP netas too backstabbed me: A H Vishwanath

The association’s statement noted that many PILs on this issue have been filed and dismissed by High Courts across the country.

Multiplexes: Supreme Court stayed outside food in theatres



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Neither accurate nor warranted': Govt slams US Commission’s remark on CAB

The Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there, a little past midnight on Monday. (Photo: File)

Heading towards 'rape in India': Adhir urges PM to speak on crimes against women

Citizenship Bill an attack on Indian constitution, tweets Rahul Gandhi

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said,

Passage of Citizenship bill India’s tryst with bigotry, says Priyanka Gandhi

'Last night at midnight, India's tryst with bigotry and narrow minded exclusion was confirmed as the CAB was passed in the Lok Sabha. Our forefathers gave their lifeblood for our freedom,

Shah says J&K administration to decide on release of detained political leaders

The minister's statement came after Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked the government when political leaders, including sitting member and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, would be released. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham