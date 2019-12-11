Nation Current Affairs 11 Dec 2019 Nanavati Commission ...
Nanavati Commission gives clean chit to PM Modi in 2002 Gujarat riots

The commission's report also refuted the allegations against Modi that he visited Godhra without informing anyone.
Gandhinagar: The final report of Nanavati-Mehta Commission, which was tabled in the Gujarat Assembly on Wednesday, gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots.

The report dealt with post-Godhra train burning violence in which more than 1,000 people were killed in widespread communal riots across the state in 2002. The report mentioned that the riots were "not organised".

 

The report said that it was alleged that Modi, who was then the Gujarat chief minister, went to Godhra to inspect the S6 coach and 'destroy the evidence', but the allegations were found to be baseless.

"I was personally reviewing the situation continuously by holding review meetings of the senior government and police officials responsible for maintaining law and order to ensure that normalcy is restored," the report quoted Narendra Modi as saying.

The first part of the report was submitted in 2008 by the Nanavati-Mehta commission. It covered the Godhra train burning incident in which it had concluded that burning of the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express near Godhra Railway Station was a "planned conspiracy".

