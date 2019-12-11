Nation Current Affairs 11 Dec 2019 Man buys horse to es ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Man buys horse to escape traffic fines

AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Dec 11, 2019
Updated Dec 11, 2019, 1:14 am IST
Jatish rides a horse to commute and ferry patients to hosp.
Bhubaneshwar: Claiming that he was afraid of hefty fines for traffic rule violations, a man from Odisha’s Malkangiri district has come up with a bizarre idea to escape the punitive measures. He bought a horse not only to escape the traffic fines, but also skip exorbitant fuel bills.

According to reports, one Jatish Mistri has bought a horse for Rs 23,000 for his daily travel. He now rides on the horseback for commuting to various places and dropping his children to school.

 

Moreover, he also sometimes carries patients from his locality to the hospital on the horse.

Jatish’s unique approach has drawn everyone’s attention in the village as well as nearby locality.

Many villagers are seen stopping by the horse and clicking its pictures.

When asked, Jatish expressed immense relief over the fact that he no more has to worry about traffic rule violation or petrol expenses.

He also believes that by this way, he is contributing to a less-polluted environment.

“There are several types of traffic violations. Even if you adhere to the common violations like driving without license and helmet, you will be penalised for other trivial deviations, including riding bike with your wife and adult child. Besides, you have the worry of riding an old vehicle that requires regular fitness certificates. With my horse, I need not think over all such issues,” said Jatish.

The state government has collected `1 crore as fine from traffic violators between September and November after implementation of the new Motor Vehicle Act on September 1.

