Nation Current Affairs 11 Dec 2019 Jharkhand HC grants ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jharkhand HC grants bail to 6 accused in Tabrez Ansari mob lynching case

PTI
Published Dec 11, 2019, 6:21 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2019, 6:21 pm IST
The counsel of accused informed that court asked it is not clear from the video whose hit from the mob caused Tabrez Ansari's death.
The mob lynching incident happened on June 17, 2019 and a video went viral showing Tabrez Ansari tied to a pole as people thrashed the man in Dhatkidih village. (Photo: File | Representational)
 The mob lynching incident happened on June 17, 2019 and a video went viral showing Tabrez Ansari tied to a pole as people thrashed the man in Dhatkidih village. (Photo: File | Representational)

Jharkhand: Six out of 13 accused in Tabrez Ansari mob lynching case were granted bail by a court on Tuesday. Ranchi bench of Jharkahand High Court granted the bail to the six accused in Tabrez Ansari mob lynching case.

The counsel of accused informed that court asked it is not clear from the video whose hit from the mob caused Tabrez Ansari's death.

 

Saraikela Kharsawan District of Jharkhand gained prominence when mob lynching of Tabrez Ansari made headlines across India.

The mob lynching incident happened on June 17, 2019 and a video went viral showing Tabrez Ansari tied to a pole as people thrashed the man in Dhatkidih village.

Video also showed that Tabrez Ansari was forced to chant Jai Shri Ram and Jai Hanuman. On June 22 Tabrez Ansari succumbed to his injuries.

Thirteen accused were arrested and booked under Section 302 of IPC but later the police changed the Section to 304.

The police drew flak and after much outrage Section 302 was again reinstated against the 13 accused. The press release issued by the police department admits that the points opined in postmortem report of Tabrez Ansari has led them to reimpose Section 302 against the accused.

A supplementary chargesheet was filed under Section 302.

The authenticity of the viral video has also been found to be correct. No tampering was found in the video and there was no question on the integrity of the visuals in the video.

Tabrez Ansari's death was not a mere cardiac arrest. He had a grievous injury on his skull. His heart chambers were filled with blood.

His body organs were pale and the combined effect of all these lead to the cardiac arrest.

The police had drawn flak and had to face protest with a round of criticism from opposition.

The Opposition had also taked a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief secretary DK Tiwari, in an exclusive interview to India Today on September 13, asserted that investigation will be on the basis of postmortem report by team of five doctors.

A press release that was issued around that time also had stated that charges against the accused were dropped because the police filed its initial chargesheet considering the initial postmortem report which was not clear in itself and cited the cause of death as mere cardiac arrest.

The counsel of the accused Subodh Hazra in Saraikela had confidently insisted on September 17 that no case against their clients will stand under Section 302. The FIR does not exhibit any material evidence against their clients. Even the date and timing of the occurrence was not clear in the FIR.

Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay granted bail to the six accused on Tuesday. The accused counsel informed that the court observation was that it was not clear whose hit from the mob and among 13 accused lead to the death of Tabrez Ansari.

Six accused out of 13 had moved a bail petition in Jharkhand High Court.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: tabrez ansari, mob lynching case, jharkhand hc, ipc
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi


Latest From Nation

The 44.4 metre tall PSLV lifted off majestically with a thunderous sound, leaving plumes of smoke from the first launch pad at the spaceport here at 3.25 pm. (Photo: Twitter | @isro)

ISRO launches PSLVC48 carrying RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites

Nearly 20 companies (2,000 personnel) have been withdrawn from Kashmir, where they had been sent prior to the Centre's decision on August 5 to abrogate Article 370 provisions and split the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. (Photo: PTI)

5,000 paramilitary personnel sent to NE in wake of protests over CAB

'The central government has taken various steps for development of mining sector in the country. The central government has also formulated National Mineral Policy, 2019 for a vibrant and forward looking mineral sector,' Prahlad Joshi said during Question Hour. (Photo: File | ANI)

'Centre taking steps for development of mining sector': Govt tells LS

The Centre had in August this year announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

Centre starts withdrawing paramilitary forces from J&K, troops moved to Assam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ISRO launches PSLVC48 carrying RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites

The 44.4 metre tall PSLV lifted off majestically with a thunderous sound, leaving plumes of smoke from the first launch pad at the spaceport here at 3.25 pm. (Photo: Twitter | @isro)

5,000 paramilitary personnel sent to NE in wake of protests over CAB

Nearly 20 companies (2,000 personnel) have been withdrawn from Kashmir, where they had been sent prior to the Centre's decision on August 5 to abrogate Article 370 provisions and split the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. (Photo: PTI)

Centre starts withdrawing paramilitary forces from J&K, troops moved to Assam

The Centre had in August this year announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

RS TV stops telecast of CAB discussion after Oppn members heckle Amit Shah

The stoppage happened when Home Minister Amit Shah was heckled by opposition members during the introduction of the bill when he stated that the rights of Assamese people will be protected by the BJP government. (Photo: File)

Citizenship Bill hurts soul of India, assault on Constitution: Anand Sharma

He said that several people from both East and West Pakistan had come to India and cited the examples of former prime ministers IK Gujral and Manmohan Singh. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham