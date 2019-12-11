ISRO to launch border surveillance satellite RISAT-2BR1 today

Wednesday's launch would mark a significant milestone for the space agency as it would be the 50th flight of the PSLV and also the 75th vehicle mission from Sriharikota. (Photo: ISRO | Twitter)

Chennai: The countdown for the Wednesday evening launch of India's radar imaging earth observation satellite RISAT-2BR1 onboard PLSV-C48 began at 4.40 pm on Tuesday at the Sriharikota rocket port in Andhra Pradesh.

The PSLV-C48 is scheduled to lift off from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, about 130 km at 3.25pm on Wednesday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

The countdown for the launch of #PSLVC48/#RISAT2BR1 mission commenced today at 1640 Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.#ISRO pic.twitter.com/fJYmCFRpJc — ISRO (@isro) December 10, 2019

Wednesday's launch would mark a significant milestone for the space agency as it would be the 50th flight of the PSLV and also the 75th vehicle mission from Sriharikota. This mission is meant for applications in various fields like agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, will carry nine customer satellites, including one each from Israel, Italy, Japan and six from the United States.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.