ISRO to launch border surveillance satellite RISAT-2BR1 today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Dec 11, 2019, 9:24 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2019, 9:25 am IST
PSLV-C48 is scheduled to lift off from first launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, at 3.25 pm on Wednesday.
Wednesday's launch would mark a significant milestone for the space agency as it would be the 50th flight of the PSLV and also the 75th vehicle mission from Sriharikota. (Photo: ISRO | Twitter)
Chennai: The countdown for the Wednesday evening launch of India's radar imaging earth observation satellite RISAT-2BR1 onboard PLSV-C48 began at 4.40 pm on Tuesday at the Sriharikota rocket port in Andhra Pradesh.

The PSLV-C48 is scheduled to lift off from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, about 130 km at 3.25pm on Wednesday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

 

Wednesday's launch would mark a significant milestone for the space agency as it would be the 50th flight of the PSLV and also the 75th vehicle mission from Sriharikota. This mission is meant for applications in various fields like agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, will carry nine customer satellites, including one each from Israel, Italy, Japan and six from the United States.

 

...
