Nation Current Affairs 11 Dec 2019 Isro set for jubilee ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Isro set for jubilee launch of PSLV

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATHRI RAJASEKHAR
Published Dec 11, 2019, 1:48 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2019, 1:48 am IST
The PSLV-C48 will place the RISAT-2BRI, a radar imaging earth observation satellite, in orbit along with the foreign satellites.
The PSLV rocket at the Sriharikota spaceport, a day ahead of its diamond jubilee launch on Wednesday. It will be the 50th PSLV to be launched. (Photo: DC)
 The PSLV rocket at the Sriharikota spaceport, a day ahead of its diamond jubilee launch on Wednesday. It will be the 50th PSLV to be launched. (Photo: DC)

Nellore: The countdown for the landmark launch of the PSLV rocket carrying an Indian and nine foreign satellites at 3.25 pm on Wednesday is proceeding smoothly, the Indian Space Research Organi-sation said on Tuesday.

This will be the diamond jubilee vehicle mission from the Satish Dhavan Space Centre, Sriharikota range, and 37th launch from the First Launch pad. It is also the 50th launch for the PSLV.

 

The PSLV-C48 will place the RISAT-2BRI, a radar imaging earth observation satellite, in orbit along with the foreign satellites.

RISAT-2BR1 weighs about 628 kg and it will be placed into an orbit 576 km above the earth. Of the foreign satellites, six are from the US and one each from Israel, Italy and Japan. The international customer satellites are being launched under a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

The PSLV-C48 is the second flight of PSLV in ‘QL’ configuration, with 4 strap-on motors.

As is the tradition, Isro Chairman Dr. K. Sivan offered prayers at the Lord Balaji temple at Tirumala ahead of the launch. He also worshipped at the Changala Parameswari temple in Sullurpeta, the gateway to the spaceport at Sriharikota. Speaking to mediapersons, he said the countdown, which started at 4.40 pm, was proceeding smoothly.

The Mission Readiness Review Committee and Launch Authorisation Board gave the green signal to the launch.

...
Tags: pslv rocket, satish dhavan space
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa

All of N-K in BJP basket: BS Yediyurappa played Veerashaiva-Lingayat card to hilt

Aravind Limbavali

BJP insiders fabricated video to defame me: Aravind Limbavali

A H Vishwanath

Not only Congress & JD(S), some BJP netas too backstabbed me: A H Vishwanath

The association’s statement noted that many PILs on this issue have been filed and dismissed by High Courts across the country.

Multiplexes: Supreme Court stayed outside food in theatres



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Loyalists launch ‘Save Siddarmaiah’ campaign

Deputy CM C.N. Ashwath Narayan (left) and officials travel by a boat from a resort to attend a review meeting in Karwar on Tuesday. (Photo: KPN)

Maoist Ramanna dead

He was also the brain behind abduction of the then Sukma district collector Alex Paul Menon in 2011.

Odisha: Newly-weds get onions as gift

Justifying it, Satosh’s friends said onions had become so expensive that they chose to gift them to him on his big day.

'Neither accurate nor warranted': Govt slams US Commission’s remark on CAB

The Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there, a little past midnight on Monday. (Photo: File)

Heading towards 'rape in India': Adhir urges PM to speak on crimes against women
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham