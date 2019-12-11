Nation Current Affairs 11 Dec 2019 In a first, Valley o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

In a first, Valley observes a ‘silent’ Human Rights Day

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Dec 11, 2019, 1:19 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2019, 1:19 am IST
Also, the separatists had, for the first time since 1989, not issued any call for shutdown or protests on this occasion.
In quite contrast to past practices, no rallies or seminars to highlight the alleged human rights violations taking place in the restive Valley were held on Tuesday.
SRINAGAR: For the first time in three decades, the International Human Rights Day passed off peacefully in Kashmir on Tuesday.

Also, the separatists had, for the first time since 1989, not issued any call for shutdown or protests on this occasion.

 

Local human rights activists said that the difficult situation set off by ‘harsh measures’ including arrests, restrictions and communication blackout ordered by the government ahead of the Centre’s stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special constitutional status and splitting the state up into two union territories on August 5 this year forced political parties, activists and victims of rights violations into silence.

Pervez Imroz, a local attorney and human rights activist who heads the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition for Civil Societies (JKCCS), said that fear has taken over the Kashmiri population and people are apparently too scared to voice their concerns on issues.

He said, “For past three decades political groups, human rights activists and victims of violations would observe World Human Rights Day in a big way.

This is for the first time since 1989 that no seminars or conferences to mark the occasion could be held nor were any rallies taken out. Fear has paralyzed whole system in the Valley, ” he said here on Tuesday.

...
Tags: international human rights day


