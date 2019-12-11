Nation Current Affairs 11 Dec 2019 Guwahati under indef ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Guwahati under indefinite curfew amid protests against CAB

PTI
Published Dec 11, 2019, 7:51 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2019, 7:51 pm IST
Police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged protesters, who fought back.
Tens of thousands of protesters against the CAB descended on the streets of Assam, clashing with police and plunging the state into chaos of a magnitude unseen since the violent six-year movement by students that ended with the signing of the Assam accord. (Photo: PTI)
 Tens of thousands of protesters against the CAB descended on the streets of Assam, clashing with police and plunging the state into chaos of a magnitude unseen since the violent six-year movement by students that ended with the signing of the Assam accord. (Photo: PTI)

Thursday: Curfew was imposed in Guwahati in Assam on Wednesday to control deteriorating law and order situation, amid massive protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, officials said.

The curfew was imposed at 6.15 pm and will be in place indefinitely, Assam Police Director General Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta told PTI.

 

Tens of thousands of protesters against the CAB descended on the streets of Assam, clashing with police and plunging the state into chaos of a magnitude unseen since the violent six-year movement by students that ended with the signing of the Assam accord.

Though no party or student body has called a shutdown, protesters, a majority of them students, fought pitched battles with security forces in the restive state, including in front of the secretariat, the seat of the BJP government.

Police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged protesters, who fought back.

Assam smouldered with protests on the day the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is being hotly debated in the Rajya Sabha after its passage by the Lok Sabha.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which has already been approved by Lok Sabha, proposes to give citizenship to Hindus, Christians, Parsis, Jains, Budhists and Sikhs facing religion persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: citizenship (amendment) bill 2019, curfew, internet shutdown
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Latest From Nation

'We should discuss this Bill based on humanity not on religion. There is a difference between intruders and refugees,' said Raut, whose party is a former ally of the BJP. (Photo: ANI)

'Don't need to prove how staunch Hindu we are': Shiv Sena opposes CAB in RS

The mob lynching incident happened on June 17, 2019 and a video went viral showing Tabrez Ansari tied to a pole as people thrashed the man in Dhatkidih village. (Photo: File | Representational)

Jharkhand HC grants bail to 6 accused in Tabrez Ansari mob lynching case

The 44.4 metre tall PSLV lifted off majestically with a thunderous sound, leaving plumes of smoke from the first launch pad at the spaceport here at 3.25 pm. (Photo: Twitter | @isro)

ISRO launches PSLVC48 carrying RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites

Nearly 20 companies (2,000 personnel) have been withdrawn from Kashmir, where they had been sent prior to the Centre's decision on August 5 to abrogate Article 370 provisions and split the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. (Photo: PTI)

5,000 paramilitary personnel sent to NE in wake of protests over CAB



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Don't need to prove how staunch Hindu we are': Shiv Sena opposes CAB in RS

'We should discuss this Bill based on humanity not on religion. There is a difference between intruders and refugees,' said Raut, whose party is a former ally of the BJP. (Photo: ANI)

Jharkhand HC grants bail to 6 accused in Tabrez Ansari mob lynching case

The mob lynching incident happened on June 17, 2019 and a video went viral showing Tabrez Ansari tied to a pole as people thrashed the man in Dhatkidih village. (Photo: File | Representational)

ISRO launches PSLVC48 carrying RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites

The 44.4 metre tall PSLV lifted off majestically with a thunderous sound, leaving plumes of smoke from the first launch pad at the spaceport here at 3.25 pm. (Photo: Twitter | @isro)

5,000 paramilitary personnel sent to NE in wake of protests over CAB

Nearly 20 companies (2,000 personnel) have been withdrawn from Kashmir, where they had been sent prior to the Centre's decision on August 5 to abrogate Article 370 provisions and split the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. (Photo: PTI)

Centre starts withdrawing paramilitary forces from J&K, troops moved to Assam

The Centre had in August this year announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham