Oppn speaking Pakistan's language on Citizenship Bill: PM Modi at BJP meet

New Delhi: After the Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentary party meeting, Prahlad Joshi and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as a historic one.

“PM Modi said that Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will be written in golden letters for people who are persecuted on basis of religion,” he added.

The Bill would be tabled in Rajya Sabha at 12 pm on Wednesday, and would be passed in the house with comfortable majority, Joshi asserted.

Addressing BJP parliamentary party meeting, Modi likened the bill to the government's decision to nullify Article 370 and said it will provide permanent relief to minorities of neighbouring countries who arrived in India fleeing religious persecution.

Modi also accused the Opposition of speaking Pakistan's language on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

He also asked party MPs to gather feedback from all sections of society -- from farmers to the poor and industrialists -- on the coming Union budget and share the inputs with the Finance Minister.

