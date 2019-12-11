Nation Current Affairs 11 Dec 2019 Centre starts withdr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre starts withdrawing paramilitary forces from J&K, troops moved to Assam

ANI
Published Dec 11, 2019, 2:17 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2019, 2:18 pm IST
A special train has also been started to help security personnel reach Assam conveniently.
The Centre had in August this year announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)
 The Centre had in August this year announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Central government has started withdrawing paramilitary forces from Jammu and Kashmir after the law and order situation improves in the Valley.

Ten companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been moved from Jammu and Kashmir to Assam. According to sources, as many as 20 CRPF companies will be sent to Assam from Jammu and Kashmir.

 

A special train has also been started to help security personnel reach Assam conveniently.

"The MHA has cancelled the order of induction of seven CRPF Companies to Manipur on the operational ground and these Companies should be released to the Government of Assam for Law and Order duty on the arrival of the special train at Dimapur," an official communication, accessed by ANI states.

The Centre had in August this year announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The paramilitary forces were deployed in the region to maintain peace and law and order after the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. According to the government, not even a single death has happened due to police firing in law and order related incidents.

"During this period, 197 persons have been injured in law and order related incidents. During the same period, three security force personnel and 17 civilians have been killed in terror-related incidents while 129 persons got injured," said the Home Ministry in Parliament.

The Ministry also said that the reorganisation of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir into Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union territory of Ladakh had "no additional financial implication".

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: kashmir issue, article 370, crpf
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

'The central government has taken various steps for development of mining sector in the country. The central government has also formulated National Mineral Policy, 2019 for a vibrant and forward looking mineral sector,' Prahlad Joshi said during Question Hour. (Photo: File | ANI)

'Centre taking steps for development of mining sector': Govt tells LS

The stoppage happened when Home Minister Amit Shah was heckled by opposition members during the introduction of the bill when he stated that the rights of Assamese people will be protected by the BJP government. (Photo: File)

RS TV stops telecast of CAB discussion after Oppn members heckle Amit Shah

He said that several people from both East and West Pakistan had come to India and cited the examples of former prime ministers IK Gujral and Manmohan Singh. (Photo: ANI)

Citizenship Bill hurts soul of India, assault on Constitution: Anand Sharma

'We propose to appoint a former Supreme Court judge to enquire into it,' the bench, also comprising justices S A Nazeer and Sanjeev Khanna, said. (Photo: Representational)

SC may appoint ex-apex court judge to enquire into Hyderabad encounter



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

RS TV stops telecast of CAB discussion after Oppn members heckle Amit Shah

The stoppage happened when Home Minister Amit Shah was heckled by opposition members during the introduction of the bill when he stated that the rights of Assamese people will be protected by the BJP government. (Photo: File)

Citizenship Bill hurts soul of India, assault on Constitution: Anand Sharma

He said that several people from both East and West Pakistan had come to India and cited the examples of former prime ministers IK Gujral and Manmohan Singh. (Photo: ANI)

SC may appoint ex-apex court judge to enquire into Hyderabad encounter

'We propose to appoint a former Supreme Court judge to enquire into it,' the bench, also comprising justices S A Nazeer and Sanjeev Khanna, said. (Photo: Representational)

Opposition could get numbers against Citizenship Amendment Bill: Azad

' I do not think that ever before, the northeastern states have unitedly gone against a bill passed by Parliament,

Nanavati Commission gives clean chit to PM Modi in 2002 Gujarat riots

The first part also gave clean chit to the then Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham