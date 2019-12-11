Nation Current Affairs 11 Dec 2019 Citizenship Bill fac ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Citizenship Bill faces Rajya Sabha test today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 11, 2019, 12:43 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2019, 1:53 am IST
The Bill had a smooth sailing in the Lok Sabha and it looks like the Upper House too won’t pose a big hurdle.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Tuesday (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Tuesday (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: After being passed by the Lok Sabha, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, is all set to be taken up by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Bill had a smooth sailing in the Lok Sabha and it looks like the Upper House too won’t pose a big hurdle.

While the full strength of the Rajya Sabha is 245, its current strength is 240. This makes 121 the majority mark. The BJP has 83 MPs in the Upper House. Its allies such as Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have six and three MPs, respectively.

 

Apart from NDA allies, there are other parties that are likely support the bill. These include the AIADMK, which has 11 MPs, Naveen Patnaik’s BJD and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRC, which have seven and two MPs, respectively. The Telugu Desam, which supported the bill in the Lok Sabha, is expected to vote on similar lines in the RS as well. It has two MPs. With the support of other smaller parties, the government is confident of easy passage of the Bill. In fact, sources said that the government is confident that the bill will get the support of more than 125 members in the Upper House.

The BJP’s ally-turned-foe Shiv Sena voted in favour of the amendment in Lok Sabha, however in Rajya Sabha it is expected to vote against the bill. The Sena has three MPs in the Upper House.

On the other hand, the Congress (46 MPs), Trinamool Congress (13) and the NCP (4), among others, will be opposing the bill. Mayawati’s BSP and the CPI(M), with four and five MPs in Rajya Sabha, respectively, are also expected to oppose the bill. The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with nine and three MPs respectively, are also expected to vote against the bill. The BJP was hoping to secure the support of the TRS, which opposed the Bill in the LS. But the TRS said its six MPs will oppose the Bill in the Rajya Sabha as well.

...
Tags: citizenship (amendment) bill


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa

All of N-K in BJP basket: BS Yediyurappa played Veerashaiva-Lingayat card to hilt

Aravind Limbavali

BJP insiders fabricated video to defame me: Aravind Limbavali

A H Vishwanath

Not only Congress & JD(S), some BJP netas too backstabbed me: A H Vishwanath

The association’s statement noted that many PILs on this issue have been filed and dismissed by High Courts across the country.

Multiplexes: Supreme Court stayed outside food in theatres



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maoist Ramanna dead

He was also the brain behind abduction of the then Sukma district collector Alex Paul Menon in 2011.

Odisha: Newly-weds get onions as gift

Justifying it, Satosh’s friends said onions had become so expensive that they chose to gift them to him on his big day.

'Neither accurate nor warranted': Govt slams US Commission’s remark on CAB

The Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there, a little past midnight on Monday. (Photo: File)

Heading towards 'rape in India': Adhir urges PM to speak on crimes against women

Citizenship Bill an attack on Indian constitution, tweets Rahul Gandhi

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham