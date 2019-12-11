CAB triggers protests in Hyderabad

MANUU Students Union carried out a rally and burnt a copy of the CAB. President Umer Farooq, Vice President Inteqab Alam and others addressed the gathering.

Hyderabad: Awaaz, a left-wing organisation, demonstrated against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) at the Ambedkar Statue Tank bund on Tuesday. Others have also planned protests on Friday against the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“We strongly oppose the CAB passed by the Lok Sabha that grants citizenship based on religion against the Constitution’s spirit,” said Prof Moham-med Ansari, state president. “The purpose of this Bill is to divide people on religious lines. It encourages migration from neighbouring countries.”

He contended that the Northeastern states already have trouble with illegal immigration and it would be outrageous for the Union government to try to implement the NRC all over the country. “We appeal to all citizens to reject CAB and NRC,” he said.

Hundreds of students of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) demonstrated on campus. MANUU Students Union carried out a rally and burnt a copy of the CAB. President Umer Farooq, Vice President Inteqab Alam and others addressed the gathering.

Under the banner of the Campus Front, ANSA and ASL a corner meeting was held in the university campus. Students discussed the negative aspects of CAB and NRC and rejected these exercises. In case the government is adamant on implementing it we will come out on the roads to protect the constitution, they said.

Secretary Awami Majlis-e-Amal Mujahid Hashmi said they were contemplating a demonstration against the CAB and NRC, in coordination with women’s and Dalit organizations on Friday.

Chaitanya Mahila Sangam secretary Shilpa said the intention of the BJP-led government was to bring Hindutva Raj in India. The government has carefully brought such laws which deprive fundamental rights of certain sections of the citizens whom it does not like. Women will suffer. She said since the BJP assumed power in the Centre and TRS in Telangana the troubles for minorities, Dalits and women have escalated severely. She said several tribes who live in forest areas will be sent to detention centres as they would not be able to prove documentary evidence of their inhabitancy so that others may grab the forest land and its treasure.

Tehreek Muslim Shabban president Mushtaq Malik said he had convened a meeting of social, religious and political outfits on Saturday to chalk out a future course. We decided on a state-level protest in Hyderabad and to conduct awareness programmes at the district level.