Nation Current Affairs 11 Dec 2019 CAB triggers protest ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CAB triggers protests in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Dec 11, 2019, 12:53 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2019, 12:53 am IST
Hundreds of students of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) demonstrated on campus.
MANUU Students Union carried out a rally and burnt a copy of the CAB. President Umer Farooq, Vice President Inteqab Alam and others addressed the gathering.
 MANUU Students Union carried out a rally and burnt a copy of the CAB. President Umer Farooq, Vice President Inteqab Alam and others addressed the gathering.

Hyderabad: Awaaz, a left-wing organisation, demonstrated against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) at the Ambedkar Statue Tank bund on Tuesday. Others have also planned protests on Friday against the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“We strongly oppose the CAB passed by the Lok Sabha that grants citizenship based on religion against the Constitution’s spirit,” said Prof Moham-med Ansari, state president. “The purpose of this Bill is to divide people on religious lines. It encourages migration from neighbouring countries.”

 

He contended that the Northeastern states already have trouble with illegal immigration and it would be outrageous for the Union government to try to implement the NRC all over the country. “We appeal to all citizens to reject CAB and NRC,” he said.

Hundreds of students of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) demonstrated on campus. MANUU Students Union carried out a rally and burnt a copy of the CAB. President Umer Farooq, Vice President Inteqab Alam and others addressed the gathering.

Under the banner of the Campus Front, ANSA and ASL a corner meeting was held in the university campus. Students discussed the negative aspects of CAB and NRC and rejected these exercises. In case the government is adamant on implementing it we will come out on the roads to protect the constitution, they said.

Secretary Awami Majlis-e-Amal Mujahid Hashmi said they were contemplating a demonstration against the CAB and NRC, in coordination with women’s and Dalit organizations on Friday.

Chaitanya Mahila Sangam secretary Shilpa said the intention of the BJP-led government was to bring Hindutva Raj in India. The government has carefully brought such laws which deprive fundamental rights of certain sections of the citizens whom it does not like. Women will suffer. She said since the BJP assumed power in the Centre and TRS in Telangana the troubles for minorities, Dalits and women have escalated severely. She said several tribes who live in forest areas will be sent to detention centres as they would not be able to prove documentary evidence of their inhabitancy so that others may grab the forest land and its treasure.

Tehreek Muslim Shabban president Mushtaq Malik said he had convened a meeting of social, religious and political outfits on Saturday to chalk out a future course. We decided on a state-level protest in Hyderabad and to conduct awareness programmes at the district level.

...
Tags: citizenship amendment bill
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa

All of N-K in BJP basket: BS Yediyurappa played Veerashaiva-Lingayat card to hilt

Aravind Limbavali

BJP insiders fabricated video to defame me: Aravind Limbavali

A H Vishwanath

Not only Congress & JD(S), some BJP netas too backstabbed me: A H Vishwanath

The association’s statement noted that many PILs on this issue have been filed and dismissed by High Courts across the country.

Multiplexes: Supreme Court stayed outside food in theatres



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Neither accurate nor warranted': Govt slams US Commission’s remark on CAB

The Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there, a little past midnight on Monday. (Photo: File)

Heading towards 'rape in India': Adhir urges PM to speak on crimes against women

Citizenship Bill an attack on Indian constitution, tweets Rahul Gandhi

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said,

Passage of Citizenship bill India’s tryst with bigotry, says Priyanka Gandhi

'Last night at midnight, India's tryst with bigotry and narrow minded exclusion was confirmed as the CAB was passed in the Lok Sabha. Our forefathers gave their lifeblood for our freedom,

Shah says J&K administration to decide on release of detained political leaders

The minister's statement came after Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked the government when political leaders, including sitting member and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, would be released. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham