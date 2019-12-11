Nation Current Affairs 11 Dec 2019 5,000 paramilitary p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

5,000 paramilitary personnel sent to NE in wake of protests over CAB

PTI
Published Dec 11, 2019, 4:14 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2019, 5:06 pm IST
The troops are from the CRPF, BSF and the SSB.
Nearly 20 companies (2,000 personnel) have been withdrawn from Kashmir, where they had been sent prior to the Centre's decision on August 5 to abrogate Article 370 provisions and split the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. (Photo: PTI)
 Nearly 20 companies (2,000 personnel) have been withdrawn from Kashmir, where they had been sent prior to the Centre's decision on August 5 to abrogate Article 370 provisions and split the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday airlifted 5,000 paramilitary personnel to Northeastern states, including Assam, for maintenance of law and order duties in the wake protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill being debated in Parliament, officials said.

Nearly 20 companies (2,000 personnel) have been withdrawn from Kashmir, where they had been sent prior to the Centre's decision on August 5 to abrogate Article 370 provisions and split the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

 

The remaining 30 companies have been withdrawn from other places and rushed to Northeastern states, the officials said.

The troops are from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: citizenship (amendment) bill, article 370, bsf, crpf, ssb
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The 44.4 metre tall PSLV lifted off majestically with a thunderous sound, leaving plumes of smoke from the first launch pad at the spaceport here at 3.25 pm. (Photo: Twitter | @isro)

ISRO launches PSLVC48 carrying RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites

'The central government has taken various steps for development of mining sector in the country. The central government has also formulated National Mineral Policy, 2019 for a vibrant and forward looking mineral sector,' Prahlad Joshi said during Question Hour. (Photo: File | ANI)

'Centre taking steps for development of mining sector': Govt tells LS

The Centre had in August this year announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

Centre starts withdrawing paramilitary forces from J&K, troops moved to Assam

The stoppage happened when Home Minister Amit Shah was heckled by opposition members during the introduction of the bill when he stated that the rights of Assamese people will be protected by the BJP government. (Photo: File)

RS TV stops telecast of CAB discussion after Oppn members heckle Amit Shah



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ISRO launches PSLVC48 carrying RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites

The 44.4 metre tall PSLV lifted off majestically with a thunderous sound, leaving plumes of smoke from the first launch pad at the spaceport here at 3.25 pm. (Photo: Twitter | @isro)

Centre starts withdrawing paramilitary forces from J&K, troops moved to Assam

The Centre had in August this year announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

RS TV stops telecast of CAB discussion after Oppn members heckle Amit Shah

The stoppage happened when Home Minister Amit Shah was heckled by opposition members during the introduction of the bill when he stated that the rights of Assamese people will be protected by the BJP government. (Photo: File)

Citizenship Bill hurts soul of India, assault on Constitution: Anand Sharma

He said that several people from both East and West Pakistan had come to India and cited the examples of former prime ministers IK Gujral and Manmohan Singh. (Photo: ANI)

SC may appoint ex-apex court judge to enquire into Hyderabad encounter

'We propose to appoint a former Supreme Court judge to enquire into it,' the bench, also comprising justices S A Nazeer and Sanjeev Khanna, said. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham