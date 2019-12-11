12 lakh want to live at Kailaasa: Nithyananda

Chennai: Self-styled controversial godman Nithyananda is claiming that as many as 12 lakh people have applied for citizenship to his newly formed ‘Hindu sovereign’ micro-country, Kailaasa. The fugitive’s ‘own’ nation is believed to be near Ecuador, possibly in the Caribbean country of Haiti.

The ‘guru’ took to Facebook on Monday to announce the ‘milestone’ for his ‘cosmic country.’ In the video, a seemingly pleased Nithyananda says, “Till now we have received 12 lakh applications for e-citizenship in Kailaasa. Honestly, I did not expect this kind of reception. It has been overwhelming.”

He has also claimed that he has been flooded with emails ever since the announcement, and has further requested people to give him some time to respond to their mails.

“A few countries have approached me directly to set up Kailaasa in their lands. I do not wish to delve into the particulars but we will be working closely with them to establish Kailaasa,” he said.

Thanking those who extended their support to his ‘venture’ and offering to donate lands, he announced that he will update his followers on details of his new nation on the auspicious occasion of Karthigai Deepam, which was Tuesday.

Reports also suggest that he has changed his country’s name from ‘Kailaasa’ to ‘Srikailasha’ (Reviving the enlightened civilisation). Nithyananda has several charges levied against him, including rape and child abuse.

On November 20, Gujarat police claimed that Nithyananda fled India after choosing not to attend several court hearings. The police have launched a manhunt to nab him.