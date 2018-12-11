search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Were not expecting such big blessing from people: Cong's Chhattisgarh chief

PTI
Published Dec 11, 2018, 4:51 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2018, 4:51 pm IST
The Congress was leading in 62 seats, well above the magic figure of 46, while ruling BJP was a distant second at 13 in 90-member assembly.
The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee chief, who is seen as one of the contenders for the chief minister's post along with T S Singhdeo, said it was for the high command to decide who would be chief minister. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee chief, who is seen as one of the contenders for the chief minister's post along with T S Singhdeo, said it was for the high command to decide who would be chief minister. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Raipur: With the Congress poised to wrest power from the BJP in Chhattisgarh after 15 years, the party's state unit chief Bhupesh Baghel Tuesday credited strong party organisation for the impressive showing and said he was not expecting such a big margin of victory.

The Congress was leading in 62 seats, well above the magic figure of 46, while the ruling BJP was a distant second at 13 in the 90-member assembly, according to the Election Commission website.

 

"We were not expecting such a big blessing from the people. We were expecting around 60 seats," Baghel told PTI. The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee chief, who is seen as one of the contenders for the chief minister's post along with T S Singhdeo, said it was for the high command to decide who would be chief minister.

"The high command will take a decision on this. The responsibility that was given to me, I have fulfilled that," he said. "We strengthened the Congress organisation at the basic level under Rahul Gandhi's leadership and through that we fought the battle for the common man," Baghel added.

The party, he asserted, fought for farmers, unemployed youth, women, tribals and traders and won their confidence. The Congress is set to shatter BJP leader Raman Singh's dream of a consecutive fourth term as Chhattisgarh chief minister.

...
Tags: bjp, congress, bhupesh baghel, chhattisgarh assembly elections, election commission of india
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how Priyanka Chopra beat wedding stress: Dr Madhu Chopra

ollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas stand for photographs at their wedding reception in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
 

beyerdynamic Aventho wireless review: For that discerning listener

One of the best wireless headphones out there.
 

Girl is forced to sign good behaviour contract with parents for new iPhone

Young Yasmine's older sister Farha uploaded the images to social media, detailing the family's terms and conditions for using the phone.
 

Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma PETA India's hottest vegetarians

‘It only took one video of animals suffering and dying in the meat industry to convince me to go vegetarian,’ says Aaryan
 

Huawei Mate 20 Pro review: Unique, Stunning, Powerful, Desirable

The Huawei Mate 20 is available for Rs 69,990 in India.
 

China court bans older iPhone sales

The case, brought by Qualcomm, is part of a global patents dispute between the two US companies that includes dozens of lawsuits. It creates uncertainty over Apple’s business in one of its biggest markets at a time when its falling share prices reflect concerns over waning demand for new iPhones.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajasthan election results: Congress wins, but who will be chief minister?

Rajasthan has a 200-member Assembly but polling on Alwar's Ramgarh constituency was postponed following the death of the BSP candidate. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Madhya Pradesh results: Amid close fight with BJP, Cong approaches potential allies

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and the party's campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia have contacted potential allies, the sources said. (Photo: PTI)

BJP HQ in Delhi look deserted, Congress workers celebrate at theirs

Trends showed the Congress ahead in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and locked in a tantalising, see-saw battle in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: ANI | twitter)

Delhi HC seeks police response on 1984 riots convict’s plea against death sentence

Singh has filed the appeal against his conviction and sentence by a trial court in Delhi. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Jaish kills 3 cops, injures 1 in militant attack in J&K's Shopian

Three policemen were killed and another critically injured in a militant attack in Zainapora area of Jammu and Kashmir's southern Shopian district on Tuesday. (Representational Image | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham